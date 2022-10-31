Faruzan revealed in Genshin Impact: Rumored abilities, release date

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

Faruzan is joining the Genshin Impact roster shortly, with the Enigmatic Machinist being revealed ahead of Version 3.3. Here’s the Anemo Bow user’s rumored abilities and release date.

The drip marketing for Genshin Impact Version 3.3 has begun. While for most that includes the hyped release of Scaramouche ⁠— named The Wanderer ⁠— as a playable character, Faruzan will also be joining the roster.

Here’s what you need to know about the Sumeru scholar, including her rumored abilities and release date.

Who is Faruzan in Genshin Impact?

As part of Faruzan’s drip marketing, HoYoverse opened up on the origins of the new Enigmatic Machinist.

A tutor based out near Kshahrewar, she was apparently shunned from one of Sumeru Akademiya’s other schools, Haravatat. However this is apparently somewhat of a sore point ⁠— bring it up in conversation and you will “bear witness to rhetoric worthy of a household name in Haravatat”.

More details about Faruzan’s background will become evident ahead of Genshin Impact Version 3.3.

Faruzan ability leaks in Genshin Impact

Faruzan’s abilities haven’t been confirmed by HoYoverse yet ⁠— aside from the fact they’re Anemo. However, leakers state the four-star character will boast a Bow as her weapon.

There are also further rumors about how her kit will operate. Faruzan’s Elemental Skill reportedly spawns a “wind black hole” similar to Sucrose’s skill, sucking enemies in and grouping them up. Her Elemental Burst then summons an enchanted arrow that can change elements ⁠— meaning it can probably apply Swirl and deal tons of damage.

Further details about Faruzan’s attack patterns, talents, and more aren’t publicly available yet though. We will keep you updated with the latest as it’s made public.

Faruzan release date rumors in Genshin Impact

For now, Faruzan doesn’t have a locked-in release date in Genshin Impact. However given the timing of her reveal, it’s almost certain they’ll release in Genshin Impact Version 3.3 in mid-December 2022.

This aligns with leaks ahead of time about Faruzan joining Scaramouche on the same banner.

Further details about Faruzan’s abilities and lore should drop in the weeks after Version 3.2’s release, so keep your eyes peeled as the beta goes live. We’ll keep you posted with the latest right here.