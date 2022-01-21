Genshin Impact leak reveals alternate skins for Mona, Jean, Rosaria, & Amber

A new Genshin Impact leak has revealed in-game footage of the new alternate skins for Mona, Jean, Rosaria, and Amber – giving players an early look ahead of their official release.

The Genshin Impact 2.5 beta leaks continue to pour in and this time a number of alternate character skins have been revealed. While miHoYo previously announced that Mona, Jean, Rosaria, and Amber would be receiving changes to their current skins – a number of screenshots appear to showcase these outfits in-game.

Unlike the Keqing and Ningguang skins that celebrate the game’s Lantern Rite Festival, the upcoming alternate costumes for Jean and co aim to change their default clothing. While the majority of these changes are minimal, they do give players another opportunity to shake up the way these characters look.

Advertisement

Genshin Impact 2.5 skin leaks

Dear Travelers, We will release the Alternate Outfits, which are partial redesigns of the default outfits of "Dandelion Knight" Jean, "Gliding Champion" Amber, "Thorny Benevolence" Rosaria, and "Astral Reflection" Mona. View details here:https://t.co/sxW2Tm9m8l pic.twitter.com/ky6S7sb0sc — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) January 4, 2022

MiHoYo recently revealed the release of a number of alternate skins, which are partial redesigns of the default outfits of “Dandelion Knight” Jean (Anemo), “Gliding Champion” Amber (Pyro), “Thorny Benevolence” Rosaria (Cryo), and “Astral Reflection” Mona (Hydro).

Read More: Genshin Impact region release order

While an illustration of these skins was shared over on the official Genshin Impact website, many players have been wondering how they will look in-game. Well, renowned Genshin Impact leaker, @abc64fake, revealed exactly that.

It’s important to note that the original default outfits for Mona, Jean, Rosaria, and Amber will still be retained, which means travelers will be able to switch between them as and when they choose.

Advertisement

Of course, like all Genshin Impact leaks, these character skins could change before their official 2.5 release. Whether you’ll be able to freely switch between the new skins remains to be determined, but for now, that’s all the information we have.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page and guides below for all the latest updates:

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks | Best Genshin Impact characters | Best Shenhe build | Best Yun Jin build | Arataki Itto details | Gorou details | Hu Tao Build | Ayaka build | Baal build | Eula build | Ganyu build | Klee build |Kokomi build | Yoimiya build |How to link your Genshin accounts | Free characters | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | Genshin Impact promo codes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons | Genshin Impact pick rates