Genshin Impact Fleeting Colors in Flight: Lantern Rite leaks, skins, quests, rewards

Genshin Impact’s Lantern Rite event is returning for 2022. Reportedly called Fleeting Colors in Flight, players will have a chance to grind quests for big rewards, including Lantern Rite skins. Here’s what we know, including when it’ll start.

Fireworks and boss fights will highlight Genshin Impact’s 2022 Lantern Rite event, if leaks are to be believed. Reportedly named Fleeting Colors in Flight, there’ll be plenty of quests to complete, with big rewards on offer for players.

There are also two new Lantern Rite skins to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Here’s what we know about Genshin Impact’s Fleeting Colors in Flight event, including when the festivities will start.

Advertisement

Genshin Impact Fleeting Colors in Flight event start date

The Genshin Impact Fleeting Colors in Flight event is expected to rerun in the Version 2.4 update, due to release on January 5, 2022.

With Chinese New Year falling on February 1, 2022, you can expect it in the second half of the update after the release of both Shenhe and Yun Jin ⁠— two new Liyue characters.

Fleeting Colors in Flight: Lantern Rite event with 4 themes:

1. Smelting fireworks (and suffer as a perfectionist)

2. Waverider minigames and mob camps in Guyun Stone Forest (similar to 1.6)

3. Wondrous Shadows – minigame similar to Shadowmatic

4. Boss domain with a 3-head hydra — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) December 11, 2021

Genshin Impact Fleeting Colors in Flight: Lantern Rite leaks & details

Ningguang & Keqing Lantern Rite skins

Ningguang and Keqing are getting special skins for the Lantern Rite event, celebrating the Chinese New Year.

Ningguang’s skin is reportedly called Orchid Evening Gown, but no images of it have leaked. It will be available for free by completing quests during the Fleeting Colors in Flight event, like Barbara’s Summertime Sparkle skin during the Midsummer Island Adventure.

Advertisement

Read More: Genshin Impact codes

Keqing’s skin, Opulent Splendor, has reportedly leaked with the Yuheng of Liyue Qixing adorning a festival garment. It will be purchasable with Genesis Crystals, much like the Jean’s Sea Breeze Dandelion skin.

Fleeting Colors in Flight quests & rewards

There’s likely to be an entire event path for Genshin Impact’s Fleeting Colors in Flight event, much like last year’s with Xiao.

Players will follow a storyline with Liyue’s characters, culminating in the big festival. There’ll be some waverider minigames in Guyun Stone Forest, according to leaks, as well as a new boss fight with a three-headed hydra.

Read More: Everything we know about Ayato in Genshin Impact

By completing the event related quests, players will earn coins to spend in the “Afterglow Market” as a reward. A Crown of Insight will reportedly be up for grabs, as well as a free four-star Liyue character: one of Beidou, Chongyun, Ningguang, Xiangling, Xingqiu, Xinyan, Yanfei, and the upcoming Yun Jin.

Advertisement

Ningguang's skin (Orchid's Evening Gown/纱中幽兰) can be obtained for free by completing Lantern Rite events. Keqing's skin (Opulent Splendor/霓裾翩跹) can be purchased with Genesis Crystals. You can redeem a 4★ Liyue character with 1000 Firework Coins & 1000 Hydra Boss Coins. https://t.co/JeVAntkNdX pic.twitter.com/iJ9rQQioiL — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) December 11, 2021

We will update this with a full list of quests and rewards once the Lantern Rite event goes live in Genshin Impact.