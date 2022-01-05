New Genshin Impact skins for Mona, Jean, Rosaria, Amber revealed: Release date

Four new Genshin Impact skins are coming after the Version 2.4 update, with Mondstadt characters Mona, Jean, Rosaria, and Amber getting new looks. The “redesigned” base skins will launch later in 2022, with each character getting a slightly different look.

miHoYo are slowly ramping up the release of Genshin Impact skins. With Keqing and Ningguang the latest to get skins, miHoYo has surprised players with an additional four to come later on in 2022.

Mona, Jean, Rosaria, and Amber will all receive new skins, based on their default outfits, in Genshin Impact. For Jean, this marks her second alternative design following her Sea Breeze Dandelion skin, while the others are yet to receive cosmetics in the game.

Each of the characters have undergone slight changes to their base outfits ⁠— nothing as major as the new Keqing or Ningguang skins for Lantern Rite.

Amber: White trim added to her garment to contrast with the brown

White trim added to her garment to contrast with the brown Jean: Added a black suit covering her chest

Added a black suit covering her chest Mona: Tights replaced with detailed thigh highs, pattern change on dress

Tights replaced with detailed thigh highs, pattern change on dress Rosaria: Fishnet stockings replaced with tights, more black added to dress

miHoYo have labeled the new skins for the four Mondstadt characters as “partial redesigns”, with their default outfits still remaining in the game.

However, it’s unclear if players will have to purchase these new skins, or will have the choice of choosing between the two when they unlock each character.

Dear Travelers, We will release the Alternate Outfits, which are partial redesigns of the default outfits of "Dandelion Knight" Jean, "Gliding Champion" Amber, "Thorny Benevolence" Rosaria, and "Astral Reflection" Mona. View details here:https://t.co/sxW2Tm9m8l pic.twitter.com/ky6S7sb0sc — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) January 4, 2022

Genshin Impact’s developers are yet to confirm a release date. The earliest they’ll drop is on Version 2.5 update in late-February alongside the release of Yae Miko and potentially The Chasm area ahead of a Dendro release later in 2022.