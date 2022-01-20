Genshin Impact region release order: Sumeru, Fontaine, Natlan, more

Genshin Impact features numerous regions players can travel across, but which one will be releasing next? Find out when Sumeru, Fontaine, and Natlan will be playable.

The world of Genshin Impact is home to many unique regions for adventurers to explore. From the snow-capped mountains of Dragonspine to the bustling streets of Liyue, miHoYo is constantly expanding upon Teyvat with every content update.

Not only do the game’s POIs offer further exploration opportunities, but they are invariably home to powerful new enemies, Domains, and weapons. There are also plenty of Primogems and character-level-up materials scattered across various regions.

Contents

Current Genshin Impact region

The current Genshin Impact region is Inazuma. This feudal landscape was added as part of the game’s 2.0 update, which introduced a number of notable characters to the ever-growing roster. Inazuma is governed by the Electro Archon, Raiden Shogun.

Advertisement

Read More: Genshin Impact event schedule

Inazuma has seen countless bloodshed as rival clans continue to fight both for and against the Ei’s Vision Hunt Decree. The island nation’s landscape is also incredibly hostile and frequent electrical storms can be seen throughout the region.

If that wasn’t bad enough, wandering samurai and Electro-based enemies roam the lands in search of easy prey. Inazuma is a place fraught with both danger and beauty, which is what makes this area so appealing for many travelers.

Next Genshin Impact region: Sumeru

The next Genshin Impact region to release is Sumeru. This location is known for its vast deserts and ancient forests, which help to distinguish it from the game’s current areas.

Advertisement

Read More: Genshin Impact glitch gives players early look Celestia region

Sumeru’s denizens worship the God of Wisdom, an Archon who commands the Dendro element. It’s currently rumored that Sumeru will release sometime after the 2.5 and 2.6 update, which will see Yae Miko added to the game.

Current Genshin Impact leaks also indicate that Sumeru will also include the first Dendro character, Yaoyao. Sumeru City was also recently revealed, which gave players an early look at how this new POI compares to other locations.

Genshin Impact region release order

MiHoYo officially revealed the Genshin Impact region release order in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail video. We’ve included the schedule for all the regions below:

Advertisement

Proglogue: Mondstadt – Anemo

Act I: Liyue – Geo

Act II: Inazuma – Electro

Act III: Sumeru – Dendro

Act IV: Fontaine – Hydro

Act V: Natlan – Pyro

Act VI: Snezhnaya – Cryo

Act ?: Khaenri’ah – ???

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact region release order. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides:

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks | Best Genshin Impact characters | Best Shenhe build | Best Yun Jin build | Arataki Itto details | Gorou details | Hu Tao Build | Ayaka build | Baal build | Eula build | Ganyu build | Klee build |Kokomi build | Yoimiya build |How to link your Genshin accounts | Free characters | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | Genshin Impact promo codes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons | Genshin Impact pick rates