Genshin Impact devs confirm changes coming in 2.2 update

MiHoYo has finally responded to a number of Genshin Impact fan demands, outlining QoL changes that will be coming in the Version 2.2 update.

Genshin Impact players have demanded numerous QoL changes since the game’s release, but miHoYo has now responded to some of these highly-anticipated requests. While the Anniversary Event is currently wrapping up, many Genshin Impact players have taken this opportunity to reflect on the current state of the free-to-play title.

Despite the overwhelming positivity surrounding the Inazuma release, the Genshin Impact Anniversary Event disappointed many players. This is largely down to the meager rewards given out by miHoYo and their recent lack of communication with the wider playerbase.

However, the developers have now outlined several changes that will be coming to Genshin Impact in the Version 2.2 update. While miHoYo has yet to address the lack of end-game content and custom loadouts, they have given a number of details that will improve the current gameplay experience.

Genshin Impact 2.2 update QoL changes

During a recent Developer Discussion, miHoYo revealed a number of changes that will be releasing alongside Genshin Impact’s 2.2 update. This upcoming patch will include new characters like Thoma, while the Travelers will be able to explore Tsurumi Island – Inazuma’s final map update.

There’s certainly a lot to look forward to, but aside from these big changes, miHoYo has finally outlined a few QoL changes that will be coming to the game. First up is the ability to purchase previous event items.

“For Travelers who have missed out, don’t worry,” said miHoYo. “In Version 2.2, Travelers can use Mora to purchase the Windblume Festival Commemorative Balloon, Windsong Lyre, and Wind-Blessed Harpastum gadgets from Marjorie’s store in Mondstadt.”

Meanwhile, Genshin Impact’s Hangout Events are getting a small overhaul that will make getting every ending much easier. “Starting from Version 2.2, when the same device is used for a Hangout Event, the previously selected options will be saved.”

Aside from PS5 controller support and Inazuma transport commission changes, miHoYo has also stated that players would be able to add photos as furnishings in the game’s Serenitea Pot after 2.2. “Photo Frame furnishings are currently under development,” said miHoYo.

“In future Versions, there will be new interior furnishings that can display the Hangout Memories of Hangout Events. Travelers can select Hangout Memories according to their preferences to display in their realms. In addition, the developers have already taken note of the request for furnishings that play music and recorded it in the feedback collection.”

The full list of QoL changes can be found over on the official Genshin Impact website, but for now, it looks like miHoYo is ramping up its communications with the game’s community. Hopefully, we’ll hear more information about Genshin’s end-game content and get a detailed roadmap in the months to come.

