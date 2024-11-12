Overwatch 2 Nov 12 patch notes: OW Classic mode, Ana, Kiriko & Hanzo buffs, more

Overwatch 2’s November 12 patch ushers in the original version of Overwatch, complete with no limits on team composition and a version of the current hero roster that’s stripped of every post-launch addition.

Don’t let that fool you into thinking major changes aren’t coming to the main game of Overwatch 2, though. There are a ton of adjustments coming, and, while most of them may seem minor on the surface, some are a bigger deal than others.

Article continues after ad

For instance, a damage boost of just 5 on Ana’s primary fire pushes her over the edge on being able to take out 225 health targets in 3 hits. Additionally, there are very few nerfs in this patch, with most of the changes being buffs to weaker characters. This is a trend that has continued from the October 29 patch.

Here are the full Overwatch 2 November 12 patch notes:

Overwatch 2 November 12 patch notes

Blizzard

Overwatch Classic

6v6, no restrictions, base Overwatch roster. Overwatch Classic is like living in 2016 again, back in the Onlywatch era. Overwatch 2 players have been clamoring for 6v6 to return, and this is certainly one way to do it. It remains to be seen if this mode has any legs beyond the initial wave of nostalgia for old-school players.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Tank

Doomfist

Ability – Rocket Punch:

Angle required for wall slam increased from 44 to 55 degrees

Ultimate – Meteor Strike:

Ultimate cost reduced 8%

Healing per second while in the air increased: 75 >>> 90

Junker Queen

Ability – Jagged Blade:

Base projectile size reduced from 0.2 to 0.15 meters

Passive – Adrenaline Rush

Wound damage self-healing multiplier reduced from 2.5 to 2.25x

Mauga

Ability – Overrun:

Cooldown reduced from 6 to 5 seconds

Charge movement speed increased 15%

DPS

Hanzo

Primary Weapon – Storm Bow:

Time to fully charge decreased: 0.87 >>> 0.8

Ultimate – Dragonstrike

Now damages enemy buildable objects.

Junkrat

Ability – Concussion Mine:

Cooldown increased from 7 to 8 seconds.

Reaper

Passive – The Reapening:

Lifesteal reduced: 35% >>> 30%

Tracer

Ability – Recall:

Cooldown reduced: 13 >>> 12

Support

Ana

Primary Weapon – Biotic Rifle:

Damage and healing increased: 70 >>> 75

Juno

Ultimate – Orbital Ray:

Cost increased by 10%

Kiriko

Primary Weapon – Kunai:

Recovery time decreased: 0.55 seconds >>> 0.5 seconds

Ability – Swift Step:

Cooldown reduced: 8 seconds >>> 7 seconds

Ability – Protection Suzu:

Cooldown reduced: 15 seconds >>> 14 seconds

Lifeweaver

Ability – Lifegrip

Cooldown reduced: 19 seconds >>> 18 seconds

Healing increased: 50 >>> 75

Ultimate – Tree of Life

Time before overhealth drains increased: 2.5 seconds >>> 6 seconds

Moira

Primary Weapon – Biotic Grasp

Self-healing increased: 24 HP per second >>> 30 HP per second

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed an issue with cosmetic voice effects being heard by other players.

Maps

Circuit Royale

Fixed an issue where one of the Circuit Royale side rooms had super bright lighting.

Petra

Fixed an issue with the Petra arena map and it is available to play again.

Heroes

Ana

Lowered the combined damage and healing required to evolve the Midnight Sun Mythic weapon. Evolution 2: Reduced requirement by 40%, from 5,000 to 3,000. Evolution 3 (Final): Reduced requirement by 20%, from 10,000 to 8,000.

Ramattra

Fixed an issue where Ramattra could recast barrier if he was stunned while casting the first barrier.

Zarya