Overwatch 2 Nov 12 patch notes: OW Classic mode, Ana, Kiriko & Hanzo buffs, more
Overwatch 2’s November 12 patch ushers in the original version of Overwatch, complete with no limits on team composition and a version of the current hero roster that’s stripped of every post-launch addition.
Don’t let that fool you into thinking major changes aren’t coming to the main game of Overwatch 2, though. There are a ton of adjustments coming, and, while most of them may seem minor on the surface, some are a bigger deal than others.
For instance, a damage boost of just 5 on Ana’s primary fire pushes her over the edge on being able to take out 225 health targets in 3 hits. Additionally, there are very few nerfs in this patch, with most of the changes being buffs to weaker characters. This is a trend that has continued from the October 29 patch.
Here are the full Overwatch 2 November 12 patch notes:
Overwatch Classic
6v6, no restrictions, base Overwatch roster. Overwatch Classic is like living in 2016 again, back in the Onlywatch era. Overwatch 2 players have been clamoring for 6v6 to return, and this is certainly one way to do it. It remains to be seen if this mode has any legs beyond the initial wave of nostalgia for old-school players.
Tank
Doomfist
Ability – Rocket Punch:
- Angle required for wall slam increased from 44 to 55 degrees
Ultimate – Meteor Strike:
- Ultimate cost reduced 8%
- Healing per second while in the air increased: 75 >>> 90
Junker Queen
Ability – Jagged Blade:
- Base projectile size reduced from 0.2 to 0.15 meters
Passive – Adrenaline Rush
- Wound damage self-healing multiplier reduced from 2.5 to 2.25x
Mauga
Ability – Overrun:
- Cooldown reduced from 6 to 5 seconds
- Charge movement speed increased 15%
DPS
Hanzo
Primary Weapon – Storm Bow:
- Time to fully charge decreased: 0.87 >>> 0.8
Ultimate – Dragonstrike
- Now damages enemy buildable objects.
Junkrat
Ability – Concussion Mine:
- Cooldown increased from 7 to 8 seconds.
Reaper
Passive – The Reapening:
- Lifesteal reduced: 35% >>> 30%
Tracer
Ability – Recall:
- Cooldown reduced: 13 >>> 12
Support
Ana
Primary Weapon – Biotic Rifle:
- Damage and healing increased: 70 >>> 75
Juno
Ultimate – Orbital Ray:
- Cost increased by 10%
Kiriko
Primary Weapon – Kunai:
- Recovery time decreased: 0.55 seconds >>> 0.5 seconds
Ability – Swift Step:
- Cooldown reduced: 8 seconds >>> 7 seconds
Ability – Protection Suzu:
- Cooldown reduced: 15 seconds >>> 14 seconds
Lifeweaver
Ability – Lifegrip
- Cooldown reduced: 19 seconds >>> 18 seconds
- Healing increased: 50 >>> 75
Ultimate – Tree of Life
- Time before overhealth drains increased: 2.5 seconds >>> 6 seconds
Moira
Primary Weapon – Biotic Grasp
- Self-healing increased: 24 HP per second >>> 30 HP per second
Bug Fixes
General
- Fixed an issue with cosmetic voice effects being heard by other players.
Maps
Circuit Royale
- Fixed an issue where one of the Circuit Royale side rooms had super bright lighting.
Petra
- Fixed an issue with the Petra arena map and it is available to play again.
Heroes
Ana
- Lowered the combined damage and healing required to evolve the Midnight Sun Mythic weapon. Evolution 2: Reduced requirement by 40%, from 5,000 to 3,000. Evolution 3 (Final): Reduced requirement by 20%, from 10,000 to 8,000.
Ramattra
- Fixed an issue where Ramattra could recast barrier if he was stunned while casting the first barrier.
Zarya
- Fixed a rare issue where Zarya could avoid damage from a Reinhardt pin