Dragon Ball Sparking Zero October 24 update patch notes: Yajirobe stat adjustments and more

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero has been a big hit so far moving 3 million copies in 24 hours. With exciting What-If scenarios to experience, Ranked mode, and a huge roster of characters it’s no surprise fans are loving it.

The game hasn’t been without its issues, however, and the first update patch looks to iron out some of them. It was revealed the update would be coming in late October to address some problems relating to online matches, and the Episode Battle story mode.

Article continues after ad

It went live on October 24, 2024, and you can find a complete overview of the patch below.

Adjustment of Yajirobe’s stats

Yajirobe isn’t the strongest fighter in the Dragon Ball universe, far from it, but he has easily been able to hold his own in Sparking Zero so far.

When it comes to the game’s Ranked mode he only cost 2 Destruction Points to add to a team – which effectively meant he could be extremely impactful and OP at little cost, largely due to his ability to fully heal himself with Senzu Beans.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While he still costs 2 DP after the patch, the devs have confirmed his stats have been adjusted. At the time of writing, they haven’t revealed exactly what changes Yajirobe has received yet but we’ll be sure to update this page as soon as we know.

Dexerto / Bandai Namco Yajirobe’s stats have been adjusted following the patch.

Control improvements

One issue that’s been plaguing players is the fact that some controls were unresponsive during online matches when Classic controls were selected.

Sparking Zero includes 2 controller styles, Classic and Standard. Classic has a handful of inputs that are performed the same way as in previous entries in the Budokai Tenkaichi franchise.

Article continues after ad

There’s nothing more frustrating than losing a match due to bugs that are out of your control, so this should put a stop to any unresponsive controls Classic players are experiencing online.

Improvement of an issue where some controls become unresponsive during online matches when classic controls are selected

Adjustment of difficulty levels when playing certain stages in Episode Battle on lower difficulty settings

Adjustment of Yajirobe’s stats

Improved operational stability

It’s also important to note that due to the patch, Replay Data of all battles, including Custom Battle World Library replays will be deleted upon installing the update.

Article continues after ad

Alongside the patch, Bandai Namco has also revealed that they’re investigating some other remaining issues including:

Article continues after ad

Character rank reset to 0

Connection errors & online matching issues

Corrupted save data

One of the biggest talking points in the community has been the game-breaking bug that’s been wiping save data.

This is forcing fans to restart their progress from the beginning of the game and is incredibly frustrating. With the devs confirmed to be looking into the problem, hopefully, it will be resolved as soon as possible.