Genshin Impact Redcrest location: Candace Ascension Material

Genshin Impact Redcrest locations can be found across the Sumeru region, but knowing exactly where to find them can be a little tricky. So, in order to save you time trekking across the region, here’s every Genshin Impact Redcrest location.

With the release of Candace in the 3.1 update, many Travelers will be wondering where they can find Redcrest locations. This red spiky fruit is native to the Sumeru region, the game’s latest addition to the ever-expanding world of Teyvat.

So, if you’ve been lucky enough to unlock Candace on the current Genshin Impact banner, then you’ll need to locate plenty of Redcrests. Fortunately, our handy Redcrest location guide will cover every location to help save you time trekking through the Sumeru desert.

What is a Genshin Impact Redcrest?

The Genshin Impact Redcrest is a local specialty that is native to Sumeru. In fact, this fruit can only be found in this region, which means Travelers will need to progress through the story in order to farm this material.

Genshin Impact Redcrest location

HoYoverse Genshin Impact Redcrest locations are found in the Sumeru desert.

Redcrests can be found in the Sumeru desert, which is also officially known as the Great Red Sand. Genshin Impact Redcrest locations can be found by heading to the following locations:

Aaru Village

Dar al-shifa

Land of Upper Setekh

The Dune of Elusion

The Dune of Magma

The Dune of Carouses

Sobek Oasis

Eye of the Sands (the path leading)

It’s important to note that there are a total of 79 Genshin Impact Redcrest locations, which means you’ll need to farm all of them over a period of days to Ascend Candace. However, if you head to any of the above locations, you should be able to find these fruits with ease.

Genshin Impact Redcrest uses

Genshin Impact Redcrests are only used to Ascend Candace. In fact, Travelers will need to harvest 168 Redcrests in total to Ascend Candace to her maximum level, so be sure to scour the Sumeru desert until you secure them all.

So, there you have it, that’s every Genshin Impact Redcrest location in the game needed for ascending Candace. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

