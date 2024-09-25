Genshin Impact will reward players with more free Primogems, but there’s a catch

Genshin Impact has announced they will reward players with extra free Primogems to complete world exploration, but there’s a catch.

Exploration is one of the key focus points of Genshin Impact. However, it can also be tedious as looking for every chest and upgrading all the Statues of the Seven of the particular region can be time-consuming.

On September 25, Genshin Impact announced that all players will receive an extra 400 free Primogems if they thoroughly explore each new region, but it’ll have to be done within the first two patches of the region’s release. For instance, if a new region is released in patch 5.2, then the exploration has to be completed by 5.3, which is within three months in total.

In fact, the first four regions of Natlan that were released in version 5.0, namely Basin of Unnumbered Flames, Tequemecan Valley, Costepec Mountain, and Toyac Springs will also have rewards attached to them. However, these will be available in version 5.1 and must be claimed by the end of version 5.2.

If you have already completed exploring these aforementioned regions, you’ll be able to claim the rewards upon the release of version 5.1 directly.

Now, this change has received mixed response from the fans so far. It is because some of them feel this is good for free-to-play players as they will now receive more Primogems which in turn will make it easier to pull for new characters such as Mavuika, Xilonen, and others. One such user mentioned, “Insta reward for exploring I’ll take that.”

However, the majority feel that Genshin Impact is forcing players to rush through content. One such disappointed user commented on Reddit, “I enjoy exploration but at my own pace.” Another user chimed in as a response, “I just find it interesting why they’ve started so strongly incentivizing people getting through content faster.”

Exploration is something that most players leave until they have nothing else to do in the game. However, this particular change will mean players will have to finish exploring the world as they are going through the new content including Archon Quests, side quests, and events.

While there are debates surrounding Genshin Impact pushing players to go through content faster, with free Primogems on the line, that is something nobody wants to miss.