Fortnite Season 6 LIVE: Map changes, weapons, skins & tips - Dexerto

Epic Games has launched Fortnite Season 6 ‘Primal’ with a load of weapon and map changes included in the patch notes. Keep up to date with everything patch v16.00 related on our live blog.
With a new Battle Pass and a whole load of skins/cosmetics to unlock, it’s the best time to be a Fortnite player when these seasonal content refreshes drop.
This time, you can expect to see a load of changes across the island – including the arrival of Guardian bosses scattered across different POIs. Not only that, but there’s a load of meta changes, including the unvaulting of the Pump Shotgun.
Advertisement
Keep up to date with all of the changes and our tips and guides as launch day progresses with our handy live blog below.
Fortnite Season 6 essentials
- Fortnite S6 patch notes
- Battle Pass
- Fortnite map changes for Season 6, Chapter 2
- Unvaulted weapons
- Fortnite Season 6 skins and cosmetics
Fortnite Season 6, Chapter 2 live blog
Lara Croft is finally in Fortnite
March 16, 11:30am GMT
After months of rumors and speculation, Tomb Raider icon Lara Croft is finally in Fortnite! As well as a modern Lara skin and themed cosmetics including a back bling and pickaxe, there’s a ‘Classic’ Lara style that throws gamers back to the good ol’ PlayStation 1 days.
How to unlock Lara Croft skin and cosmetics.
How to get Neymar Jr. skin
March 16, 10:57am GMT
Hmm… Looks like we’ve found our first Fortnite Season 6 mystery. The Neymar Jr. skin, which is expected to come after the Brazilian featured in the update teasers, has not yet been revealed. This could be like a Wolverine or Predator situation, where we have to complete challenges across the season to grab it.
Advertisement
New skins, cosmetics and weapons!
March 16, 10:25am GMT
A load of new skins, cosmetics and weapons have been revealed following the v16.00 update, seen below from HYPEX.
New Weapons & Maybe Pickaxes! pic.twitter.com/uF2R9BcHUc
— HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 16, 2021
Some Agent Jonesy Variants! pic.twitter.com/KOLHy2WgKL
— HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 16, 2021
Full list of leaked skins and cosmetics here.
Battle Pass tiers and trailer
March 16, 10:00am GMT
Epic Games have released a load of Battle Pass details for the new season, which has a ‘Primal’ theme this time around. The trailer can be found below!
Season 6 Battle Pass Trailer
via @FNBRLeaks | #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/W39sS4LmKW
— Mikey | Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) March 16, 2021
Here’s a complete breakdown of the Fortnite Battle Pass tiers, skins and rewards.
Pump Shotgun is back!
March 16, 9:40am GMT
One of the most popular weapons in Fortnite history, the Pump Shotgun, has made its return in Season 6!
Advertisement
Read the full story here, courtesy of Brad Norton.
Fortnite Season 6 patch notes
March 16, 9:30am GMT
Usually, there’s not much in the way of official news surrounding patch notes for Fortnite seasons. However, Epic Games has posted a blog page with a number of changes we can expect to see.
These include:
- New Fortnite weapon crafting
- Animals added, which players can tame
- Bunker chests now spawning with rare loot inside
- Guardian bosses dotted around map
Read the full patch notes here, from Isaac McIntyre.