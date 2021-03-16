Fortnite Season 6 LIVE: Map changes, weapons, skins & tips - Dexerto

Epic Games has launched Fortnite Season 6 ‘Primal’ with a load of weapon and map changes included in the patch notes. Keep up to date with everything patch v16.00 related on our live blog.

With a new Battle Pass and a whole load of skins/cosmetics to unlock, it’s the best time to be a Fortnite player when these seasonal content refreshes drop.

This time, you can expect to see a load of changes across the island – including the arrival of Guardian bosses scattered across different POIs. Not only that, but there’s a load of meta changes, including the unvaulting of the Pump Shotgun.

Keep up to date with all of the changes and our tips and guides as launch day progresses with our handy live blog below.

Fortnite Season 6 essentials

Fortnite Season 6, Chapter 2 live blog

Lara Croft is finally in Fortnite

March 16, 11:30am GMT

After months of rumors and speculation, Tomb Raider icon Lara Croft is finally in Fortnite! As well as a modern Lara skin and themed cosmetics including a back bling and pickaxe, there’s a ‘Classic’ Lara style that throws gamers back to the good ol’ PlayStation 1 days.

How to unlock Lara Croft skin and cosmetics.

How to get Neymar Jr. skin

March 16, 10:57am GMT

Hmm… Looks like we’ve found our first Fortnite Season 6 mystery. The Neymar Jr. skin, which is expected to come after the Brazilian featured in the update teasers, has not yet been revealed. This could be like a Wolverine or Predator situation, where we have to complete challenges across the season to grab it.

Everything we know so far.

New skins, cosmetics and weapons!

March 16, 10:25am GMT

A load of new skins, cosmetics and weapons have been revealed following the v16.00 update, seen below from HYPEX.

Full list of leaked skins and cosmetics here.

Battle Pass tiers and trailer

March 16, 10:00am GMT

Epic Games have released a load of Battle Pass details for the new season, which has a ‘Primal’ theme this time around. The trailer can be found below!

Here’s a complete breakdown of the Fortnite Battle Pass tiers, skins and rewards.

Pump Shotgun is back!

March 16, 9:40am GMT

One of the most popular weapons in Fortnite history, the Pump Shotgun, has made its return in Season 6!

Read the full story here, courtesy of Brad Norton.

Fortnite Season 6 patch notes

March 16, 9:30am GMT

Usually, there’s not much in the way of official news surrounding patch notes for Fortnite seasons. However, Epic Games has posted a blog page with a number of changes we can expect to see.

These include:

New Fortnite weapon crafting

Animals added, which players can tame

Bunker chests now spawning with rare loot inside

Guardian bosses dotted around map

Read the full patch notes here, from Isaac McIntyre.