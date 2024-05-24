GamingFortnite

Every new, vaulted, and unvaulted weapon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Tyler Constable
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 weapons coverEpic Games

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has arrived, and the weapon pool has once again been shaken up with new firearms and items, including some exciting mythics. Here’s every new, vaulted, and unvaulted weapon available in the latest update.

A new Fortnite Season always comes with fresh content from more collabs & crossovers, skins, and interesting map changes.

Chapter 5 Season 3 is all about the post-apocalyptic wasteland, and there are plenty of new and unvaulted weapons to try in the desert, so this is a full rundown of them all.

All new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

An image of the Nitro Fists melee weapon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.Epic Games
Nitro Fists are a powerful new melee weapon.

Here are all the new weapons (and items) you can find in Chapter 5 Season 3:

  • Nitro Fists – a melee weapon that lets you x3 punch combo uppercut, or an aerial punch that sends you dashing through the air.
  • Boom Bolt – a fast-firing moddable crossbow that shoots explosive bolts.
  • The Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle (Mythic)
  • Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists (Mythic)
  • Megalo Don’s Combat Shotgun (Mythic)
  • Ringmaster Scarr’s Boom Bolt (Mythic)
  • Ringmaster Scarr’s Medallion – gives you infinite ammo and a small damage buff.
  • Nuka-Cola – restores health and shield over time.
  • Slurp Cactus – restores health. Can also be driven through to restore vehicles HP.
  • Nitro Splash – containers that can be thrown to infuse yourself or your car with Nitro.
  • Nitro Barrels – containers that Nintro-fy on contact – will fly when you hit them and explode when they land.

You can find the listed Mythics as loot drops once you defeat the Machanist, Megalo Don, or Ringmaster Scarr.

Non-mythics, restoration items, and Nitro containers can be found throughout the map and in chests. Don’t forget, you can also use Mod Benches to further enhance your weapons by attaching mods to your loadout.

All unvaulted weapons in Chapter 5 Season 3

Combat Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3Epic Games
Combat Shotgun returns as a moddable weapon in Chapter 5 Season 3.

A number of weapons and items have been unvaulted and are staying in the Battle Royale for this season. Here’s a full list of them:

  • Cerberus’ Gatekeeper Shotgun
  • Combat Shotgun
  • Gatekeeper Shotgun
  • Hammer Pump Shotgun
  • Oscar’s Frenzy Auto Shotgun
  • Warforged Assault Rifle
  • Tactical Assault Rifle
    • Increased damage at long distances.
    • Reduced recoil.
    • Reduced bullet spread.
  • Enforcer AR
    • Increased damage.
    • Increased fire rate.
    • Increased critical hit multiplier.
  • Thunder Burst SMG
  • Harbinger SMG
  • Huntress DMR
  • Ranger Pistol
  • Hand Cannon
    • Increased damage at long distances.
    • Increased projectile speed.
  • Shockwave Grenade

All vaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Chains of Hades vaulted in Chapter 5 Season 3Epic Games
Chains of Hades and more Greek-themed weapons have been vaulted.

The following weapons have all been sent back to the vault in Chapter 5 Season 3:

  • Frenzy Auto Shotgun (only Oscar’s Mythic available)
  • Nemesis Assault Rifle
  • Thunderbolt of Zeus
  • Reaper Sniper Rifle
  • Wings of Icarus
  • Chains of Hades
  • Waterbending
  • Chug Splashes
  • Port-A-Bunker
  • FlowBerry
  • Banana of the Gods
  • Drum Gun
  • Star Wars Mythics
  • Zeus’ Huntress DMR
  • Hades’ Harbinger SMG
  • Ares’ Warforged AR

As you dive into Chapter 5 Season 3, you may be wondering if there are any free V-bucks codes in the game right now. It’s also ideal to know how to level up fast, where the NPC characters are, and the current Battle Pass information.

