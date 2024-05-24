Every new, vaulted, and unvaulted weapon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has arrived, and the weapon pool has once again been shaken up with new firearms and items, including some exciting mythics. Here’s every new, vaulted, and unvaulted weapon available in the latest update.

A new Fortnite Season always comes with fresh content from more collabs & crossovers, skins, and interesting map changes.

Chapter 5 Season 3 is all about the post-apocalyptic wasteland, and there are plenty of new and unvaulted weapons to try in the desert, so this is a full rundown of them all.

All new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Epic Games Nitro Fists are a powerful new melee weapon.

Here are all the new weapons (and items) you can find in Chapter 5 Season 3:

Nitro Fists – a melee weapon that lets you x3 punch combo uppercut, or an aerial punch that sends you dashing through the air.

– a melee weapon that lets you x3 punch combo uppercut, or an aerial punch that sends you dashing through the air. Boom Bolt – a fast-firing moddable crossbow that shoots explosive bolts.

– a fast-firing moddable crossbow that shoots explosive bolts. The Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle (Mythic)

(Mythic) Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists (Mythic)

(Mythic) Megalo Don’s Combat Shotgun (Mythic)

(Mythic) Ringmaster Scarr’s Boom Bolt (Mythic)

(Mythic) Ringmaster Scarr’s Medallion – gives you infinite ammo and a small damage buff.

– gives you infinite ammo and a small damage buff. Nuka-Cola – restores health and shield over time.

– restores health and shield over time. Slurp Cactus – restores health. Can also be driven through to restore vehicles HP.

– restores health. Can also be driven through to restore vehicles HP. Nitro Splash – containers that can be thrown to infuse yourself or your car with Nitro.

– containers that can be thrown to infuse yourself or your car with Nitro. Nitro Barrels – containers that Nintro-fy on contact – will fly when you hit them and explode when they land.

You can find the listed Mythics as loot drops once you defeat the Machanist, Megalo Don, or Ringmaster Scarr.

Non-mythics, restoration items, and Nitro containers can be found throughout the map and in chests. Don’t forget, you can also use Mod Benches to further enhance your weapons by attaching mods to your loadout.

All unvaulted weapons in Chapter 5 Season 3

Epic Games Combat Shotgun returns as a moddable weapon in Chapter 5 Season 3.

A number of weapons and items have been unvaulted and are staying in the Battle Royale for this season. Here’s a full list of them:

Cerberus’ Gatekeeper Shotgun

Combat Shotgun

Gatekeeper Shotgun

Hammer Pump Shotgun

Oscar’s Frenzy Auto Shotgun

Warforged Assault Rifle

Tactical Assault Rifle Increased damage at long distances. Reduced recoil. Reduced bullet spread.

Enforcer AR Increased damage. Increased fire rate. Increased critical hit multiplier.

Thunder Burst SMG

Harbinger SMG

Huntress DMR

Ranger Pistol

Hand Cannon Increased damage at long distances. Increased projectile speed.

Shockwave Grenade

All vaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Epic Games Chains of Hades and more Greek-themed weapons have been vaulted.

The following weapons have all been sent back to the vault in Chapter 5 Season 3:

Frenzy Auto Shotgun (only Oscar’s Mythic available)

Nemesis Assault Rifle

Thunderbolt of Zeus

Reaper Sniper Rifle

Wings of Icarus

Chains of Hades

Waterbending

Chug Splashes

Port-A-Bunker

FlowBerry

Banana of the Gods

Drum Gun

Star Wars Mythics

Zeus’ Huntress DMR

Hades’ Harbinger SMG

Ares’ Warforged AR

