Fortnite Season 6 early patch notes: Theme, new weapons, leaks, downtime - Dexerto

Fortnite’s Season 6 update is just around the corner, and there are some major changes in store. From map changes to new weapons and (potentially) wolves appearing on The Island, here’s what players can expect to see.

After three long months of bounty hunting and pop-culture crossovers including The Mandalorian, Predator, and even Street Fighter, Season 5 of Fortnite is finally bowing out to make way for the highly-anticipated Season 6 update.

Based on several leaks and rumors that have emerged so far, Season 6 will kick off with a huge solo event called Zero Crisis Finale, bring Save The World weapons across to Battle Royale, and could even introduce wolves as NPC enemies to The Island.

Players will have to wait for the update to go live to get the final list of Season 6 patch notes, but below you’ll find all the new features that have been teased or leaked, as well as bug fixes that Epic Games are shipping with the update.

Fortnite Season 6 downtime details

The Season 6 update will be bigger than normal patch updates, so Fortnite players should expect a decent chunk of downtime before things officially kick off in the game with the Zero Crisis Finale event.

Downtime is expected to begin on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 12 AM ET | 4 AM GMT and will likely last for several hours before players can jump back into the game.

Chapter 2 Season 6 (v16.00) is arriving soon! Downtime for the patch begins at 12:00 AM ET (04:00 UTC). Here’s some info to know! 👇 [1/2] — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 15, 2021

The Zero Crisis Finale cinematic will have its official YouTube premiere on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 4 AM ET | 8 AM GMT, so downtime will probably end at the same time, but nothing’s been confirmed yet.

Epic Games have also clarified that although the season 6 update will be made available to download at different times on each platform, downtime will end at the same time for all platforms, so don’t panic.

Fortnite Season 6 early patch notes, leaks & rumors

Zero Crisis Finale event

When players first load up Fortnite after Season 6 begins, they’ll take part in a solo experience called the Zero Crisis Finale. It’s a one-off event that will conclude the events that happened during Season 5.

It sounds like players will take control of Agent Jonesy as he turns against the Imagined Order and tries to take information on the mysterious organization known as The Seven, all while the Zero Point destabilizes.

Epic will also be streaming the Zero Crisis Finale event online here.

New weapons

One of the most exciting parts of any new season update is the weapons that players get to add to their inventory. It’s likely that Season 6 will introduce several new and returning weapons to the mix.

We won’t know what they are until the update goes live, but Epic have already teased that the Black Drum shotgun – a popular weapon in Save The World mode – will now be making its Battle Royale debut.

Wolves on The Island?

Prominent Fortnite leaker Tabor Hill first teased that wolves could be coming to The Island at the end of 2020, and now, four months later, it seems as though they may finally be making their arrival in Season 6.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that a teaser shared by Epic Games features a drawing of a wolf’s mouth in the background. Epic know that Fortnite fans analyze every little detail for clues, so wolves seem like a sure shot right now.

It’s likely that these wolves will primarily serve as NPC enemies for players to defeat in the game, but the leaker Tabor Hill previously suggested that they may actually be ‘tamable’ – meaning they could become bodyguards for players.

Neymar Jr. is coming to Fortnite

As well as hinting at wolves coming to The Island, the recent teaser for Fortnite Season 6 appeared to confirm that Brazilian football star Neymar Jr. will be crossing over to the Fortnite universe in some way.

The clip features images of Neymar’s number 10 jersey and what appears to be the 2014 World Cup football. This was all solidified when Neymar himself retweeted the teaser alongside the side-eyes emoji.

Our best guess is that Neymar Jr. will get his own skin in the game, which could either appear in the Item Shop or be unlockable with the new season’s Battle Pass. Who knows, he might even end up being a boss fight…

Fortnite Season 6 bug fixes

As always, the Fortnite dev team will issue several bug fixes alongside the Season 6 update, as documented on their official Trello board. It seems like there are just a few small tweaks expected this time around.

General

Balloons item temporarily disabled.

Unable to edit color Styles for the Phantasmic Pulse Pickaxe in the Locker.

Battle Royale

Inventory menu selector appearing on multiple slots.

Creative Mode

Pressing the default key in pre-game lobby starts the game.

Main Player rift can sometimes show as a Seasonal Rift.

Save The World

The Val Defender doesn’t have perks when unlocked from the Valor Questline.

That’s everything we know about the Season 6 update so far. We’ll be updating this article with details as they’re made available, so make sure you check back soon.