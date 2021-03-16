How to defeat Guardian of the Sea in Fortnite Season 6 - Dexerto

Fortnite Season 6 is here, and we have all the info on where to find and how to take out the new Guardian of the Sea NPC boss.

Season 6 is offering a whole new type of enemy for players to take on as they drop into the map — the “Spire Guardians” or “Guards” scattered around the island — to earn exclusive exotic weapons.

Each of these tough NPCs will also drop an orb that can be taken to the central Spire to be exchanged for a mythic jump boot item, but we’ll get into more of that later. For now, let’s take a look at where to find the Guardian of the Sea and how to take her out.

Guardian of the Sea location in Fortnite

In contrast to the large, central spire rising from the top of the map, the Guardians can be found patrolling around one of the smaller spires closer to the edges.

In the case of the Guardian of the Seas, her particular Spire is the northernmost one to be found on the island. If you need any more help figuring the location out, a good way to know if your in the right place is if the scenery suddenly looks like it’s turned to autumn.

Once you reach the north end of the map, simply locate the structure, and then find the Guardian, who should be patrolling around the base of the mound. Be careful though! As the Guards can and will come after you to try and get you before you get them.

They also all have the ability to teleport or blink around quickly, which can make then even tougher, so don’t go dropping in blindly.

How to defeat Guardian of the Sea in Fortnite

Head to the northernmost Spire on the map. Find the Guardian of the Seas (should be patrolling the base of the Spire). Make sure you have shields and weapons ready. Fight and defeat the Guardian of the Seas. Claim your rare weapon and the orb (if you want).

Now, we mentioned the giant, black orbs that each Guardian drops earlier, and if you do pick one up you can take it to the central Spire and turn it in for the mythic Jump Boot item, which lets you double jump high enough to use your glider.

It’s important to note that while you’re carrying the orb you can jump higher, but not shoot or use any items. Getting it to the center without getting sniped will be a tall order in solos, but should be much easier in other game modes.