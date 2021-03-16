Batman's Bat Cave POI in Fortnite Season 6? Leakers tease secret location - Dexerto

Fortnite players have discovered an area on the Season 6 map that could potentially be home to Batman’s Batcave later on in the Season.

It’s fair to say Fortnite is no stranger to crossovers with Master Chief, Kratos, the Mandalorian, and various other characters from popular franchises making an appearance in the game.

So, it was no surprise to hear that DC’s caped crusader would be making a big impact and potentially arriving in Season 6. The question is, when and where can we expect Batman to arrive in Fortnite.

Well, Fortnite streamer and podcast host Squatingdog has made an interesting prediction of where he thinks Batman’s Batcave will be located and it’s got Fortnite fans extremely excited.

Season 6 Batcave location potentially revealed

With the DC x Fortnite Zero Point Comic covers being revealed, it’s safe to say Fortnite players have their fingers crossed that a DC in-game crossover is on the horizon.

Of course, no partnership with DC would be complete without the Caped Crusader himself and fans have begun speculating on where Batman will be located on the Season 6 map.

A prediction from streamer Squatingdog is being shared on Twitter by the Fortnite community, as he has speculated on an exact location for the cave. The marked location is just West of Sweaty Sands appears to be the perfect outcrop of rocks for a Batcave to be situated.

Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR even added that the creators of the crossover comic have hinted at the inclusion of a Batcave on the Fortnite map, so hopefully, this is the area where they choose to add it.

Oh, I forgot to mention this: In the Batman/Fortnite comics, Batman builds a small Batcave to make it his lair, and the creators of the comics have hinted that this Batcave might be coming to the game in this season! https://t.co/Ene8xhjqpa — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 16, 2021

As of yet, there is nothing of interest to be found at the location but that doesn’t mean an entrance couldn’t open up at some point in the Season.

With the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comics releasing on April 20, it would make sense for an in-game event to occur around that time.

We’ll have to keep our eyes peeled and keep tabs on any other map changes over the course of the Season.