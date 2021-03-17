How to defeat Guardian of the Lake in Fortnite Season 6 - Dexerto

Fortnite Season 6 introduced Spire Guardian NPCs in different locations across the map, including the Guardian of the Lake. Here’s all the information you need to find and take it down.

Season 6 is packed with exciting new content, including challenges, cosmetics, map changes, and tameable pets. However, it also introduced new Spire Guardian NPCs that players can find and defeat for a chance to earn exclusive exotic weapons.

But that’s not all. Spire Guardians also drop an orb that players can take to the central Spire and exchange for Mythic Jump Boots, an item that lets you double-jump high enough to use your glider.

However, before you can enjoy the spoils, you’ll need to find each of the Spire Guardians and know how to defeat them. In this guide, we’ll specifically focus on the Guardian of the Lake.

Guardian of the Lake location in Fortnite

The Spire Guardians’ main hub is the large central spire located in the center of the map. But that’s not where you’ll find them. Instead, they’ll be patrolling one of six smaller spires closer to the edges of the map.

The Guardian of the Lake can be found directly south of the central Spire, a bit further down from Primal Pond. Keep heading in that direction until you see a small spire. The Guardian of the Lake will be patrolling around its base.

Keep your wits about you, though. The Guardian of the Lake is hostile and won’t hesitate to attack the moment it sees you. The fact it can teleport and move around quickly makes it a tough opponent. But with the right preparation, it shouldn’t be too hard.

How to defeat Guardian of the Lake in Fortnite

Head to the northeastern Spire on the map.

Find the Guardian of the Lake (should be patrolling the base of the Spire).

Make sure you have shields and weapons ready.

Fight and defeat the Guardian of the Lake.

Claim your rare weapon and the orb.

It’s as simple as that. The Guardian of the Lake is a fierce opponent, and the fight can be a challenge. But you should be able to take it down in no time with enough shields and some decent weapons.

Just remember that it’s a hot-spot at the moment, and other players will be trying to do the same.

So, be prepared to defend yourself if you need to.