How to get Mythic Spire Jumpboots in Fortnite Season 6 - Dexerto

Fortnite Season 6 has finally arrived, with several big map changes and the re-introduction of the Pump Shotgun into the game. But there are some things you’re going to have to earn, including the Mythic Spire Jumpboots.

With so many new locations, characters and scenery on the Fortnite Island, you’re going to have to familiarize yourself with a lot of it.

One of the biggest challenges you’re going to find in Chapter 2, Season 6, is taking down Guardians — but you’re going to have to do it to get these Mythic Spire Jumpboots.

The boots themselves come in pretty handy, allowing players to do some kind of a ‘triple jump.’ The first jump is normal, the second slightly boosted, and the final one flies you high in the air and allows you to redeploy your glider.

How to get Mythic Spire Jumpboots in Fortnite

Now, the question is how you get these boots? They’re going to become very clutch when running from the storm, allowing you to fly off of high places and rotate easier.

Here’s what you’ve got to do to get the Jumpboots in Fortnite Season 6:

Take down one of the new Guardians in Season 6. Pick up the Guardian Orb that they drop. Make your way over to The Spire. Locate one of the pillars to deposit it in — these are trees with round holes near the base. After a couple of seconds, you will be supplied with the Jumpboots.

How to get the Mythic Spire Jumpboots in #FortniteSeason6 Bring a Guardian Orb to The Spire and place it in the pillar pic.twitter.com/3AIyMDZ4IA — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) March 16, 2021

It’s worth noting that the boots do take up an inventory slot, so it likely means sacrificing a weapon or heals to carry them.

Whether they become a popular item in Fortnite remains to be seen, but they definitely allow for easier rotation and aggressive pushes on enemy teams.

One of the more talked about factors of Fortnite Season 6 is the highly-anticipated collaboration with Brazilian football icon Neymar. The PSG player is available to get in the new season by completing a set of challenges, so you’ll want to get it while it’s available.