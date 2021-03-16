All leaked skins & cosmetics in Fortnite v16.00 update - Dexerto

Fortnite’s v16.00 update has arrived, and leakers have been posting all the skins and cosmetics that have been added. Here’s an early look at them all.

Fortnite Season 6 is happening now, and although it’s set to introduce all kinds of new content, fans can’t wait to get their hands on the latest skins and cosmetics.

Fortunately, the biggest leakers in the scene, including VastBlast, have already dropped all the details.

It looks like we’re in for a treat, with skins running from Lara Croft and Raven from Teen Titan’s to a spectacular Chicken Man.

Advertisement

Here’s a list of all the skins that have been leaked so far.

Leaked skins from Fortnite v16.00

Lara Croft

Raven

Cluck

Potassius Peels

Isabelle

Raz

Tarana

Spire Assassin

Leaked skins bundles from Fortnite v16.00

Leaked Skin Bundle #1

Leaked Skin Bundle #2

Leaked Skin Bundle #3

Leaked emotes from Fortnite v16.00

It’s not all about the skins. Emotes are an important part of the game, too. Without them, how could we style on our opponents? They add some much-needed flair.

Read More: Fortnite introduces tamable pets in Season 6 update

Here’s a look at all the emotes that have been leaked from Fortnite v16.00.

So, there you have it. That’s all the cosmetics that have arrived in the Fortnite v16.00 update.

What are you waiting for? Jump into the game and pick up all the ones you want while they’re available.