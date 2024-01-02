Wondering when is the next Fortnite update? We’ve got you covered with all the info on an upcoming update right here.

Fortnite Battle Royale is one of the most popular games in its genre due to its weekly content additions, seasonal events, and frequent updates. In the ongoing Chapter 5, Epic Games has additionally introduced three new game modes to the Fortnite ecosystem: LEGO Fortnite, Festival, and Rocket Racing.

Regarding the primary Battle Royale mode, however, weekly game updates guarantee the maintenance of gameplay stability, the balancing of weapons, and the addition of a new set of quests. After the conclusion of Winterfest 2023, several players are anticipating the next Fortnite update, which is rumored to include additional features and content.

Here is everything currently known about the upcoming Fortnite update.

According to several leaks on social media, the next Fortnite update v28.10 is scheduled to arrive on January 23, 2024, right after Epic Games’ employee winter break is over.

Three more dates concerning future updates have also been leaked. They are:

Update v28.20 – February 6, 2024

Update v28.30 – February 20, 2024

Update v29.00 (Chapter 5 Season 2) – March 8, 2024

Talking about the content rumored to arrive with the next update, data miners have revealed it will unlock the Super Level styles for Battle Pass outfits as well as quests to claim the Solid Snake bonus skin. Moreover, Reality Augments are also rumored to be enabled later this season, though it’s still unclear as to when.

In addition, future updates will bring significant changes to LEGO Fortnite, Festival, and Rocket Racing modes, which players have been patiently awaiting.

