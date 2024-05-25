All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 weekly challenges & quests

The much-awaited Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has arrived with a Wasteland theme, as well as fresh weekly challenges and quests that will help you level up your Battle Pass with ease. Here is a complete rundown of the quests available.

A brand new Fortnite season has arrived and brings high-octane action to the Battle Royale island. Thanks to the latest vehicular-based combat gameplay and a new crew of Wasteland Warriors roaming the map, Chapter 5 Season 3 is already gaining praise from the player base.

Furthermore, this season has also brought a new Battle Pass that players are working towards to unlock tiers and claim rewards. Like every season, weekly challenges and a wide range of quests have returned to grant players the XP they need to level up faster across their passes.

Epic Games The new season relies heavily on desert warfare using vehicles and new weapons.

Each week, a new set of Weekly Quests will appear under the This Season tab, giving you several new challenges to complete to stock up on a huge chunk of XP in the game.

Additionally, Story Quests have returned this season as well and Daily Quests remain intact, which have now replaced the Match Quests. This means that players have a variety of challenges to choose from and complete to grab some extra XP.

You can easily access all your current challenges by visiting the in-game Quests Page. This page features every Weekly Quest released so far to help you level up that battle pass in no time at all.

Fortnite Week 0 Quests

Fully refuel or repair a vehicle (1)

Deal explosive damage to opponents (250)

Visit Redline Rig, Brutal Beachhead, and Nitrodrome (3)

Destroy objects while in a vehicle (150)

Travel distance while boosting (2,000)

Get in different types of vehicles in a single match (3)

Collect ammo from eliminated players (500)

Welcome to the Wasteland Story Quests

Story Quests have returned in the new Fortnite season and this time it centers around Hope and Jones navigating the Wasteland together. Here are all the quests you need to complete in order to get some free XP:

Talk to Hope and Jones (2)

Damage opponents while boosting in vehicles (100)

Destroy objects or structures while infused with Nitro (100)

Install Vehicle Mods (4)

Search containers at Wasteland Landmarks (10)

Collect surveillance devices at different Wasteland locations (6)

Fortnite Wrecked Jumpstart Quests

A brand new set of Jumpstart Quests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 guides you through all the new content that’s arrived this time around and rewards you with 10,000 XP on completion of each quest.

Here are all the challenges under the Jumpstart Quests tab:

Mod a vehicle with a Machine Gun Turret or Grenade Launcher Turret (1)

Repair vehicle damage with a Service Station (500)

Pass through a Flaming Boost Hoop (3)

Collect a Medallion (1)

Damage opponents while infused with Nitro (200)

With Nitro Fists perform an Uppercut then land with an Air Punch (1)

Step into an Oasis Pool and the Nitrodrome (2)

Accept a Wastelander Challenge (1)

Open Collections and view Accolades (1)

Mod vehicles in different matches (3)

Apply Nitro in different matches (100)

Damage Marauder’s Vehicles (3)

When do weekly challenges come out in Fortnite?

New weekly challenges (also known as Weekly Quests) will be released every Tuesday at 7 AM PT | 10 AM ET | 2 PM GMT. They often leak early but you won’t be able to complete them until they appear on your Quest Screen.

That’s everything you need to know about Fortnite weekly challenges and quests in Chapter 5 Season 3 so far, but make sure you check back each week when more are released.

In the meanwhile, check out our helpful content around all the NPCs to help you, alongside new weapons this season, and the map changes to get you set up to claim the coveted Victory Royale with a free glider.