How to defeat Guardian of the Bay in Fortnite Season 6 - Dexerto

Fortnite Season 6 is in full swing, and we have everything you need to know to find and get past the new Guardian of the Bay NPC boss.

Season 6 brings a bran new type of foe for players to take on when they drop into the map — the “Spire Guardians” scattered around six different spots on the island — to earn exclusive exotic weapons and more.

Here, we’ll take a look at where you can find the elusive Guardian of the Bay, and how to actually take her out without getting killed yourself, once you do.

Guardian of the Bay location in Fortnite

In contrast to the large, central spire rising from the top of the map, the Guardians can be found patrolling around one of the six different smaller ones closer to the edges.

For the Guardian of the Bay, she can be found just to the northwest of the central Spire. If you’re having trouble, just look for the area near the head of the bay that looks like Fall hit it a bit early.

Once your up there, simply located the structure, and then find the Guardian, who should be patrolling around the base of the mound. Be careful though! As she can and will come after you to try and get you before you get her.

They also all have the ability to teleport or blink around quickly, which can make then even tougher, so don’t go barging in if you’re not fully prepared.

How to defeat the Guardian of the Bay in Fortnite

Head to the northwest edge of the map by the bay. Find the Guardian of the Bay (should be patrolling the base of the Spire). Make sure you have shields and weapons ready. Fight and defeat the Guardian of the Bay. Claim your rare weapon and the orb.

You might be wondering about those giant black orbs that each Guardian drops, and if you do pick one up you can take it to the central Spire and turn it in for the mythic Spire Jumpboots, which lets you double jump high enough to use your glider and get around much quicker.

It’s important to note that while you’re carrying the orb you can jump higher, but not shoot or use any items. Getting it to the center without getting sniped will be a tall order in solos, but should be much easier in squad game modes.