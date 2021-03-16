How to Defeat Guardian of the Woods in Fortnite Season 6 - Dexerto

If you’re having trouble with the Guardian of the Woods in Fortnite Season 6, look no further, as we have everything you need in order to take her down.

The so-called Guardians spread around the island are a new addition to Fortnite for Season 6, and they give players the opportunity to grab powerful rare weapons, given you can take them out.

One of them is the Guardian of the Forest, so let’s see where you can find her and how to get some rare loot without being taken out yourself.

The intimidating-looking Guardians can usually be found near their respective smaller spires, waiting to encounter players, in contrast to the giant structure now placed in the middle of the map.

Guardian of the Woods can be found southwest of the main central spire. Appropriately, she’s hanging out right smack dab in the middle of Weeping Woods.

Finding her is only half of the battle though, the other half is, well, the actual battle part. The Guardian NPCs fight just like a player, but their shots do quite a bit of damage, and they can also dash and teleport quickly around, which will catch you off-guard if you aren’t careful.

How to defeat the Guardian of the Woods in Fortnite

Head to Weeping Woods. Find the Guardian of the Woods (should be patrolling around the Spire). Make sure you have shields and weapons ready. Fight and defeat the Guardian of the Bay. Claim your rare weapon and the orb.

In addition to a very nice rare weapon, each Guardian also drops a large orb, which you can pick up and try to take back to the central tower in order to get the Mythic Spire Jumpboots, which let you move around much quicker.

Keep in mind, though, that you can’t use any weapons or items when you have the orb, so getting back to the center Spire without being killed yourself might be tough if you’re trying all by yourself in solos.