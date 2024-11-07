Fortnite directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

Fortnite directory: Quick links to our tips & guidesDexerto
If you’re trying to win Fortnite matches, you need all the advantages you can get to outlast your opponents and get that elusive Victory Royale. That’s why we’ve put together this directory of Fortnite guides with the best tips and tricks to help you out.
When Fortnite first launched in 2017, few could have predicted that it would become the pop-culture juggernaut it is in 2024. With hundreds of crossovers and a mode literally built out of LEGO, Fortnite has become a household name even among people who aren’t big gamers.
Originally just featuring Save The World and Battle Royale, Fortnite now boasts other modes like LEGO Fortnite‘s sandbox, Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival, and plenty of Creative Islands built by fans of the game. No matter your preference, we have a guide that can help you get the most out of your experience, which we’ve listed below.
Battle Royale
We’ve got everything you need to get ahead in Fortnite’s most popular mode. Discover all NPC character locations, the best landing spots, and a definitive weapon tier list. Our guides also show you where to find Weapon Mod Benches, how to get Mythic Weapons, track down all bosses, and locate the best chest spawns – to help you as you traverse the map.
- All NPC character locations
- Best landing spots
- Best weapons: Ultimate gun tier list
- Weapon Mod Bench locations
- How to get Mythic Weapons
- All bosses
- Best Chest spawn locations
LEGO Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite dropped in November 2023, bringing a fresh twist to the classic Fortnite experience with its unique LEGO-inspired visuals and more playful, adventure-focused gameplay. Unlike the fast-paced Battle Royale mode, LEGO Fortnite lets you explore, build, and tame creatures like Klombo in a whole new world.
- How to get free LEGO skins
- How to tame Klombo
- Village rarity and how to level up
- How to Fast Travel
- How to tame animals
- All vehicle builds and how to craft them
- 7 beginner tips to get started
Creative
Fortnite Creative Mode opens up endless possibilities for players to create, explore, and enjoy custom experiences beyond the usual Battle Royale. Whether you’re into Hide & Seek, Prop Hunts, or challenging Escape Rooms, we’ve gathered the best map codes to dive right in.
From epic battle arenas to intricate puzzle escapes, our guide has all the top codes to keep your Fortnite Creative adventures fresh and fun.
Settings
- Best aim settings
- How to change your FOV
- How to fix crashes on Xbox
- How to play Fortnite on iOS and iPhone
General
- How to get free skins
- Rarest Fortnite skins
- Best Fortnite skins
- How to level up fast
- What are account levels & how to earn them
- Every Fortnite collab and crossover
- When is the next Fortnite update
- Free V-Bucks codes
- Sleep Mode explained
- Fortnite player count
- How to win: 9 tips to get better
- How to play split screen
- Cross-platform information
- Every live event ranked
Our team of Fortnite experts
Our team of Fortnite experts has been playing the game since 2017, with many of them writing about the game ever since its launch. Each member has their own area of expertise, as seen below:
- Josh Taylor – Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, Fortnite Festival
- Cande Maldonado – Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite
- Michelle Cornelia – Battle Royale
- Ryan Lemay – Battle Royale
- Ava Thompson-Powell – Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite
- Matt Porter – Battle Royale
- Dan Megarry – Battle Royale, Creative
Our team has worked together to plan every seasonal launch, writing high-quality guides and articles to ensure that you get everything you need to make the most of your in-game time.
For more, check out our Fortnite news page.