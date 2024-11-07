Fortnite directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

If you’re trying to win Fortnite matches, you need all the advantages you can get to outlast your opponents and get that elusive Victory Royale. That’s why we’ve put together this directory of Fortnite guides with the best tips and tricks to help you out.

When Fortnite first launched in 2017, few could have predicted that it would become the pop-culture juggernaut it is in 2024. With hundreds of crossovers and a mode literally built out of LEGO, Fortnite has become a household name even among people who aren’t big gamers.

Originally just featuring Save The World and Battle Royale, Fortnite now boasts other modes like LEGO Fortnite‘s sandbox, Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival, and plenty of Creative Islands built by fans of the game. No matter your preference, we have a guide that can help you get the most out of your experience, which we’ve listed below.

Battle Royale

We’ve got everything you need to get ahead in Fortnite’s most popular mode. Discover all NPC character locations, the best landing spots, and a definitive weapon tier list. Our guides also show you where to find Weapon Mod Benches, how to get Mythic Weapons, track down all bosses, and locate the best chest spawns – to help you as you traverse the map.

LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite dropped in November 2023, bringing a fresh twist to the classic Fortnite experience with its unique LEGO-inspired visuals and more playful, adventure-focused gameplay. Unlike the fast-paced Battle Royale mode, LEGO Fortnite lets you explore, build, and tame creatures like Klombo in a whole new world.

Creative

Fortnite Creative Mode opens up endless possibilities for players to create, explore, and enjoy custom experiences beyond the usual Battle Royale. Whether you’re into Hide & Seek, Prop Hunts, or challenging Escape Rooms, we’ve gathered the best map codes to dive right in.

From epic battle arenas to intricate puzzle escapes, our guide has all the top codes to keep your Fortnite Creative adventures fresh and fun.

Settings

General

Our team of Fortnite experts

Our team of Fortnite experts has been playing the game since 2017, with many of them writing about the game ever since its launch. Each member has their own area of expertise, as seen below:

Our team has worked together to plan every seasonal launch, writing high-quality guides and articles to ensure that you get everything you need to make the most of your in-game time.

For more, check out our Fortnite news page.