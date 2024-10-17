Fortnite Chapter 6: Release date, potential skins, new mechanics & more

Fortnite dataminers have revealed the release schedule for Chapter 6, and here’s everything you need to know about it, including all the new additions.

The start of Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 4 may have been a bit rough as the new jetpack meta took over. However, now that the item’s been vaulted and Fortnitemares is finally live, things are looking up and excitement is mounting again in the Battle Royale.

While that’s the case, much like any other season, not everything is here to stay. The current chapter is pretty close to wrapping up, but we have Fortnite OG Season 2 coming up and then the long-awaited Chapter 6 afterward.

Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Chapter 6, including its release schedule, possible skins and collabs, and mechanics coming to the game.

Fortnite Chapter 6 release schedule

While OG Season 2 is next in line, dataminers have already revealed key dates for when Chapter 6, along with its seasons and updates, will be released. We’ve got the full schedule below, though do keep in mind that these could change at any time.

Patch update Release date Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 – v33.00 December 1, 2024 v33.10 December 10, 2024 v33.20 January 14, 2025 v33.30 February 4, 2025 Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2: v34.00 February 21, 2025 v34.10 March 11, 2025 v34.20 March 25, 2025

Leaked skins and potential collab

Each new season and chapter in Fortnite is usually linked with a theme. This year alone, we’ve had a mythology-inspired theme, post-apocalyptic, and even a Marvel season – and for Chapter 6, it looks like this will be based on superheroes.

Well-known leaker HYPEX has just revealed survey skins that may potentially make it to the game. As seen from the outfits presented, many of them have a similar theme, featuring colorful suits and capes, with some seemingly having elemental effects.

There’s also the rumored K-Pop collab coming in Fortnite Festival around the time Chapter 6 is out. Though it’s unknown which K-Pop group will be featured, some fans have speculated this could be NewJeans, TWICE, Aespa, and Le Sserafim.

New mechanics coming to the game

Earlier this year, leakers pointed out that Chapter 6 will be bringing swinging and prone mechanics to the game.

Now, swinging isn’t exactly new in the game, as we’ve had similar mobility items in the past that would allow players to swing, like Spider-Man’s Web Shooter and Grapple Gloves.

Regardless of that, it’ll be interesting to see how this might be introduced in the Battle Royale once the chapter goes live later on.

Meanwhile, prone is something new that has not been added to the game before. If you’ve played PUBG or other popular shooters, then you’d be familiar with this mechanic in no time. Prone is essentially where your character lies down on the ground.

It’s useful when you want to hide yourself from the enemy, either to heal up, reload, or reposition without getting caught.

Other leaks suggest that first-person mode will be coming to the game in Chapter 6. As of now, this feature can only be used in UEFN and Creative Maps.

Additionally, it’s likely that the game will be getting weapon charms, creative pet support, and a floating island theme in this chapter, according to leakers.

Do take all this information with a grain of salt at the time being as they are still leaks without confirmation from the devs directly. With that in mind, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop once more information about Fortnite Chapter 6 is available, so keep checking back.

