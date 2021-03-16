How to get Mythic Primal Shotgun in Fortnite Season 6 - Dexerto

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6 brings with it a whole host of map changes, as well as exciting new challenges. In your quest for domination, you’ll have to take out the island’s guardians. Here’s how to beat the Guardian of the Spire and get that Mythic Primal Shotgun.

The highly anticipated Fortnite Season 6 update has finally hit our screens. A load of weapon changes, bosses and cosmetics await avid Battle Royale enthusiasts in patch v16.00, so it’s time to get hyped!

A familiar face will take to fray in the form of Lara Croft, best known as Tomb Raider. If you fancy slaying your friends in style, we’ve got a full breakdown of how to get the Lara Croft skin.

If you’re more interested in weapons, though, the Spire Assassin will be first on your hitlist. Defeating them earns you a Mythic Primal Shotgun, so here’s how to go about besting the boss.

How to beat the Spire Assassin in Fortnite

In order to get the Fortnite Mythic Primal Shotgun, you’re going to have to find the Spire Assassin. It isn’t particularly difficult, as you can’t miss the map’s central Spire after all! They spawn at the Spire’s peak, so make sure that you climb all the way up in order to catch the stealthy NPC’s attention.

Here’s a step by step guide for how to defeat the Assassin once you’ve got there.

How to defeat Guardian of the Spire

Drop from the Battle Bus and land in The Spire. Make sure that you land directly in the middle of the area, so use the writing on the map as a guide. Landing right in the space between “The” and “Spire” drops you in the perfect location.

From here, the Assassin will spawn.

Kite backwards from the Assassin, as they use stealth based tactics to manoeuvre around you.

They also use a Shotgun style weapon, so the further back you are the less damage you’ll take.

Once the Assassin is eliminated, you can loot their body to get the Fortnite Mythic Primal Shotgun, named the “Spire Assassin’s Primal Shotgun.” It’s highlighted in gold and is easy to see.

So, that’s all you need to be able to take down the Spire Assassin. They’re a force to be reckoned with, but the rewards are tenfold.