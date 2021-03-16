Where to find Fortnite Season 6 Bunker Chests - Dexerto

One of the brand-new additions in Fortnite Season 6 is the inclusion of Bunker Chests, an off-shoot of the standard loot chests that players can find littered around the map – but finding them is going to be a bit trickier than you might have originally thought.

Shortly after Season 6 launched in the early morning of March 16, many fans were surprised by the inclusion of a new chest-type: Bunker Chests. Similar to the Rare Chest that’s been featured in previous seasons, these new chests will give players higher tier loot, should they find one.

Like the rare chest, the Bunker Chests are fairly rare and only seem to spawn in specific places, although that’s not even guaranteed. Here’s what we know about where they can be found and their contents as of the beginning of the season.

Advertisement

Bunker Chest contents

As previously mentioned, the Bunker Chests will provide players with higher tier loot. While not a guarantee, testing reveals that players will have a higher chance of getting Legendary-tier weapons, including the recently reintroduced Pump Shotgun and the Rocket Launcher.

Unfortunately, there’s no full list of what’s available. However, we do know that the chests will include anything from Rare-tier to Legendary-tier items, and that their contents will be updated as the season progresses.

Bunker Chest locations

The unfortunate part about this whole situation is that Bunker Chest spawning, while not random, is inconsistent. There does appear to be a specific number of locations for them, similar to the normal chests on a lesser scale, but there’s no guarantee that they’ll spawn in that location every match.

Advertisement

Right now, we know that there’s a spawn point in Craggy Cliffs, underground in one of the stairways near the west side of the POI, and in Sweaty Sands, in the attic of one the houses located near the east side of the POI. While there are surely more, aside from those two locations, the Bunker Chest spawn points are a bit of an unknown right now.

Inevitably when more locations arise, we’ll be sure to update this article with that new information. Until then, keep it locked to Dexerto.