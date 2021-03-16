Fortnite Season 6 leak points to wild dinosaurs and raptors - Dexerto

Even though Fortnite Season 6 has just been released to the world, we already have some leaks about what might be added to the game during the course of the season, including the possibility of wild dinosaurs and velociraptors roaming around the map, attacking players.

Season 6 of Fortnite Chapter 2 is finally here after months of anticipation and fans are diving in to everything the Primal-themed season has to offer. Everything included in this season has some sort of “wild” theme, whether it be the animal bone-style weapons or the tomb raiding Lara Croft.

While fans still haven’t had enough time to find everything it has to offer, we may already know that roaming dinosaurs might be coming to Fortnite in the near future thanks to a couple of new leaks from community members.

Advertisement

We could possibly see Raptors getting added in the future als wildlife. "A wild Raptor eliminated {PlayerName}"

"A wild Raptor knocked out {PlayerName}" There is also an Egg in the files related to wildlife 👀 pic.twitter.com/6Nnj1jqbAx — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) March 16, 2021

The first leak comes from dataminer FortTory on Twitter, who revealed that there are strings referencing raptors. Specifically, the lines included are “A wild Raptor eliminated {PlayerName}” and “A wild Raptor knocked out {PlayerName}”, which is pretty specific to say the least.

Read More: Where to find Fortnite Season 6 Bunker Chests

In addition, another leaker FrenzyLeaks was told by a source that dinosaurs would be coming, although no other details were provided, aside from the fact that the source is apparently reliable.

While it’s always important to take leaks and rumors with a grain of salt, this would line up perfectly with the rest of the season. Not only is where roaming animals introduced into the game with Season 6 in the form of wolves and boars but dinosaurs have already been hinted at with one of the characters in the battle pass.

Advertisement

Dinosaurs/Raptors will be coming to the game in the future! This information was sent to @FrenzyLeaks earlier today from a source that has given accurate information in the past. There is also some unused text in the game files that further proves the existence of raptors! — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 16, 2021

Tarana’s items and outfits, which are unlocked between Tiers 23 and 37 of the Season 6 battle pass, are all dinosaur-themed in one way or another. In fact, her Tier 37 outfit seems to feature a raptor skull on her head.

Read More: Where to find Fortnite Golden Artifacts near The Spire

The only questions remain are when dinosaurs will be included and will they be included as a part of a large crossover (Jurassic Park, perhaps)? Only time will tell, of course, but hopefully it’s not too long before we know.