How to defeat Guardian of the Mountains in Fortnite Season 6 - Dexerto

Having trouble finding or taking out the elusive Guardian of the Mountain in Fortnite Season 6? Well, you’ve come to the right place.

Scattered throughout the island for Season 6 are a whole load of new NPCs to interact with, including the Spire Guardians, who aren’t very friendly, to say the least.

One of the most annoying to find can be the Guardian of the Mountain, so let’s take a look at exactly where she’s hiding and how you can eliminate her to score some rare weapons.

By now, you’ve probably noticed the large structure that’s appeared in the middle of the map called “The Spire” for Season 6, and there are also smaller versions of it found in certain locations around the map. All of the Guardians can be found near one of these smaller Spires.

The Guardian of the Mountains Spire is located on the southeast side of the island, just to the north of Retail Row, appropriately enough, nestled high up in the mountains.

Once you find her, though, you have to make sure you’re going into the fight with decent enough weapons and shields to take her out. She’s quick, hits hard, and can even teleport, so if you’re expecting a super easy fight, don’t get too confident.

How to defeat the Guardian of the Woods in Fortnite

Head to Retail Row. Find the Guardian of the Mountains (should be patrolling around the Spire to the north). Make sure you have shields and weapons ready. Fight and defeat the Guardian of the Mountains. Claim your rare weapon and the orb.

In addition to a very nice rare weapon, each Guardian also drops a large orb, which you can pick up and try to take back to the main spire in order to get the Mythic Spire Jumpboots, which let you move and even jump high enough to glide around off the ground.

It’s important to remember that you can’t use any kind of item while you’re carrying the orb, so getting back to the center Spire without being killed all on your own might be tough if you’re trying it in solos.