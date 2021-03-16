How to get Fortnite Neymar skin in Season 6, Chapter 2 - Dexerto

Epic Games included a very popular footballer in their Fortnite Season 6 update as PSG superstar Neymar Jr. was given an exclusive skin, but players may be wondering how you get it.

A number of new skins and cosmetics were included in the v16.00 update on March 16, including new styles for Jonesy. Not only that, but the latest content refresh added a load of Guardians that now protect different locations on the island – some of which hold rare loot.

One of the most exciting pieces of news around the game, though, has been the confirmation that Brazil football icon Neymar Jr. is coming soon. The player was confirmed to be included in the latest major patch days before it dropped, but how can you unlock his skin in-game?

Let’s take a look.

How to get Neymar skin in Fortnite

Just like Predator was last season, Neymar is expected to be a secret skin bundled into the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass.

This means that there will be a number of challenges to complete in order to get ahold of the skilful winger in the world of battle royale. Below, we’ve laid out some basic instructions for when these challenges ultimately go live.

Load up Fortnite Battle Royale. Enter the Battle Pass screen. Scroll for the Neymar Jr. challenges when they have been added. Complete those one-by-one throughout the season. Pick up the exclusive Fortnite Neymar skin when they are done.

Fortnite Battle Pass Neymar challenges

There will likely be a number of Battle Pass challenges released for this skin during the course of the season, just like we have seen in previous updates. Wolverine, Predator, and a few others have already set the pattern in place for what we can expect again.

As soon as we have more details regarding the Neymar Jr. skin, we’ll update this guide. Until then, drop from the Battle Bus and look at all of the changes yourself!