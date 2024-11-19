Fortnite 32.11 early patch notes: Juice WRLD Chug Cannon, Kit’s Mythics & more

The Fortnite Remix Week 4 update (v32.11) is almost here, bringing back more classic Chapter 2 content alongside brand-new additions such as Juice WRLD.

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Remix season has been a huge success, nearly doubling this year’s peak player count at launch. This is thanks to all the nostalgic content and weekly rap star additions such as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Ice Spice giving the throwback season a fresh twist.

Week 4, titled ‘Legends Are Forever’, looks set to continue the trend with Juice WRLD and the return of Kit’s classic Mythic arsenal being the standouts.

Here’s everything to expect to be included in the Fortnite v32.11 update patch notes and when the downtime is likely scheduled to start.

Fortnite 32.11 downtime details

The official start time for the v32.11 update, arriving on November 21, 2024, has not yet been announced by Epic Games, but downtime is expected to begin at 4 AM ET.

While last week’s 32.10 update saw downtime starting a day earlier on Wednesday, typically, Fortnite downtime occurs on the release day of the update, with servers going live shortly after maintenance ends.

Epic will confirm the exact start time and date for the server maintenance in advance via their official Fortnite Status Twitter/X account and we will keep this section updated.

Juice’s Chug Cannon Mythic

Dexerto / Epic Games Epic’s survey revealed by mistake that Juice’s Chug Cannon will be added to Fortnite.

Epic has kept quiet about Juice WRLD’s in-game item additions with it seeming like the rap star wasn’t receiving any as part of the collab. However, an Epic Survey was sent to players by accident, which has exposed that he will be getting his own Chug Cannon Mythic.

“How difficult or easy is it to effectively use the following item in Fortnite Battle Royale? Juice’s Chug Cannon,” the Epic Survey stated.

Kit’s Mythics

Dexerto / Epic Games Kit’s Mythic Shotgun and Shockwave Launcher will be added as Mythic weapons.

Kit has been leaked to be returning to the Battle Royale island just as he did in Chapter 2. The iconic character will be another NPC boss on the map complete with his own vault and keycard.

If you successfully defeat him, you will receive his Kit’s Shockwave Launcher and Charge Shotgun Mythic weapons as your reward.

Returning weapons and items

Dexerto / Epic Games The Scoped Revolver, Jetpack, Decoy, and Proximity Grenade Launcher.

After the last Fortnite update unvaulted nine more weapons from Chapter 2 and vaulted four, this week’s update is expected to shake up the loot pool and its meta once more.

According to HYPEX, here’s a list of every returning non-Mythic weapon and item:

Jetpack

Scoped Revolver

Proximity Grenade Launcher

Hand Cannon

Decoy

Slurp

Shield Bubble

WRLD Point landmark

Dexerto / Epic Games / Opus Music Group Juice’s Legends Never Die album cover and the location of his WRLD’s Point landmark on the map.

Juice’s WRLD Point landmark was first announced in the original Chapter 2 Remix patch notes, but its location was not disclosed.

Leaker HYPEX has revealed that this new location will likely be found near the Holly Hedges POI, as shown on the map above. Positioned on the west side

Juice WRLD skins

Epic Games Two Juice WRLD skins coming to Fortnite.

According to leakers, there will be 2 new Juice WRLD bundles coming to the in-game Item Shop during Week 4 of Fortnite Remix. These are not expected to include the free Slayer Juice skin that you can get by watching the Finale live event at the end of the season.

These will be called the “Juice WRLD Bundle” and the “Empty Out Your Pockets Bundle.” While the exact contents of each pack remain unknown, they are believed to each feature different skins.

Both skins will be inspired by the two images of Juice WRLD shown above, with each skin reflecting a different look based on one of the images. The left image is claimed to be an official teaser for the upcoming event.

Juice WRLD x Eminem Emote

The Rap Monster Emote has been leaked as part of an upcoming joint collab with Juice and Eminem. This will be to pay homage to their collaboration on the massively popular track Godzilla, which will be played when the Emote is performed.

When activated, the player will grab a microphone to rap along with Eminem’s verse. As Juice WRLD’s part begins, the player will tilt their head back, unleashing fiery breaths while swaying their hands side to side, syncing with the flames.

Remix: The Finale live event teasers

As the Remix: The Finale live event draws closer, more teasers and details are expected to be revealed in the lead-up to the show, which will pay tribute to Juice WRLD’s legacy.

According to leaks, the event will feature an interactive concert experience, unlike the previous live performance from Snoop Dogg and Ice Spice in The Prelude event, where players sat and watched from the screen at Restored Reels.

Car skins

HYPEX / Epic Games Fortnite Remix Car skins for Juice WRLD, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg.

Juice WRLD, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem will all be receiving their own Car Decals and Car Body skins during the final week of Fortnite Remix. These have all been leaked as shown in the image above, featuring similar themes and colors to their newly added skins.

December Crew Pack

With the Week 4 update being the final big content addition of the Remix season that is drawing both the Chapter and November to a close, the December Fortnite Crew pack and exclusive skin are expected to be revealed before this season ends.

Marvel Rivals collab

Dexerto Marvel Rivals will be collaborating with Fortnite in December.

According to the executive producer of Marvel Rivals, the upcoming crossover will take place in Fortnite in December, and more details regarding this are expected to be announced this week.

However, not much else is known about the Marvel Rivals collab so far other than that it will focus on the Chronoverse and likely feature Marvel-themed skins and cosmetic bundles at the minimum.

Improvements & Fixes

On November 18, Ice Spice’s NPC had her Chiller Grenades removed due to gameplay issues surrounding her spamming grenades and griefing players when the character is recruited to your team.

Epic has not confirmed whether her grenades will return, but they could be reintroduced as part of the v32.11 update. In addition, the update will include the usual tweaks and bug fixes.

Check out our other Chapter 2 Remix guides on every NPC location, all weekly quests, and the best Fortnite weapons ranked in a tier list for this season.