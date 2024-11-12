Fortnite Chapter 6 leak suggests game-changing map mechanics are coming

Even though Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Remix only launched on November 2, trusted leakers have been revealing details about the next season and in particular Chapter 6’s map.

According to leaks, the theme for the next Fortnite season is expected to be centered around Samurai and Japanese Mythology. As with any new season, this means that the island map will reflect this throughout.

Leaker Wensoing first revealed that the Battle Royale island will be divided into five distinct biomes: Shrines, Rivers, Plains, Farmland, and Forest. Interestingly, the Forest biome, usually a staple, is set to undergo significant changes.

Article continues after ad

On November 11, they made another post to their Twitter/X account stating: “The upcoming Forest biome will have a Day/Night mechanic, spawning different animals/NPCs depending on the time of day.”

While specific details on which animals will spawn and their gameplay effects are limited, the addition of a dynamic map feature blending animals, NPCs, and daylight changes certainly shakes things up.

Article continues after ad

This comes off the back of a previous leak revealed a few days prior, which stated that “cat-like” animals with unique abilities were being worked on by the developers. While it’s anticipated that these creatures will be the primary new animals introduced, it’s unclear if they’ll be the only additions next season.

Article continues after ad

Shrines are also rumored to play a key role in Chapter 6, Season 1, and be tied to these new creatures.



This builds on from the Avatar: The Last Airbender event from Chapter 5 Season 2, which scattered Elemental Shrines across the Battle Royale island, granting players the bending powers of Water, Fire, Earth, and Air.

Epic Games A Firebending Elemental Shrine located on the map in Chapter 5 Season 2.

The new animals are said to have “Air, Water, and Basic” types, similar to the bending abilities from the event, suggesting these additions are inspired by its success, and reimagined for the new season.

Article continues after ad

However, it’s important to take these leaks with a grain of salt, as Epic Games has yet to officially confirm the theme for Chapter 6, Season 1.

Article continues after ad

For all updates on every coming when Chapter 2 Remix ends, including the release date, map changes, new weapons, collaborations, and skins, check out our updated Fortnite Chapter 6 hub.