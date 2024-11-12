Permanent Fortnite OG release date announced for December

Fortnite OG, the classic map and gameplay, is officially coming back – and this time, it’s permanent.

In case you’re out of the loop, Fortnite OG is a massive nostalgia trip for the game’s earliest fans. First launched in 2017, the original Chapter 1 version quickly became an icon, with its sprawling, colorful island and no-nonsense gameplay.

It was simple, chaotic, and so different from the heavily modded, crossover-filled Fortnite of today. Limited-time returns of Fortnite OG in past years sparked massive hype, each run met with swarms of nostalgic fans eager to revisit the old battleground.

But each time, the mode left the servers all too soon, roughly a month after it was added, leaving players desperate for more. Now, Epic Games announced they will make the thrilling announcement on X, confirming the beloved Chapter 1 map will be available starting December 6.

In their post, Epic teased, “THIS. IS. NOT. A. DRILL.” and attached a picture of the first-ever Fortnite map, which includes remarkable points of interest like Pleasant Parks and Tilted Towers.

From December 6, Fortnite OG will become a permanent mode, allowing players to relive the earliest Battle Royale days with classic loot, old-school challenges, and that unforgettable map. The best part is it’ll feature all the OG seasons, cycling monthly to keep things fresh.

Player reactions have been electric. One fan posted, “OG’s been the final boss since day one!” Another quipped, “We’ve never been more back.” Clearly, Fortnite diehards are ready to drop in, pick up the old loot, and dominate Tilted Towers once again.

Fortnite, it seems, is embracing its roots. Between the launch of Reload Zero Build and Battle Royale, Chapter 2 Remix, and now the return of Fortnite OG as a permanent mode, Epic is leaning into nostalgia while still building new content.

The hype around Fortnite OG’s return shows the appetite for simpler times remains strong, and for many fans, this permanent “new” mode feels like coming home.