FIFA 22 leaks reveal changes to menu, custom tactics & gameplay

EA SPORTS are expected to reveal FIFA 22 changes at EA Play Live in July, but FIFA 22 leaks have beaten them to the punch as details have been spilled on gameplay, FUT Champs Weekend League, and custom tactics.

The next installment of the FIFA series is expected to drop this Holiday season as previous titles have in the past.

As players look forward to getting their hands on Ultimate Team and other modes early, via Early Access or the beta, one reliable leaker has broken silence on a whole host of things that are set to change. Usually, when signing up to a beta version, an agreement is made between the publisher/developer and creators to not show off content early – but each year there’s always somebody who steps over the mark.

On June 23, around a month before EA’s big FIFA 22 showcase, KingLangpard has posted a load of new leaked content.

FIFA 22 beta leaks emerge

The Twitch streamer has been teasing new info on his timeline for some time now, previously hinting at some changes to FUT Champs Weekend League’s format for qualification.

First up, the game menu was leaked – showing off the FIFA 22 beta logo in the top left corner.

Quick look at the game menu! 😍 What do you think of this design? A few things need to be added to where it says “place holder” but I like it so far!! ⚡️💜#LangpardLeaks pic.twitter.com/UeNwj8u0hi — FIFA 22 News & Leaks (@KingLangpard) June 23, 2021

After being probed about whether or not this is the final design, Langpard wrote: “It’s in the beta, it could be changed before full release.”

Gameplay and custom tactics

After running a poll on whether or not he should leak gameplay or custom tactics details next, his fans decided gameplay was the priority to learn about next.

However, in the comments, Langpard did confirm custom tactics have experienced a “good bit of change” since FIFA 21.

Good bit of change 👌 — FIFA 22 News & Leaks (@KingLangpard) June 23, 2021

In the tweets that followed, Langpard revealed what’s included in the beta so far in terms of gameplay changes.

He said: “Player Switching: When defending, pressing R3 lets you choose between 3 of the closest players and they all have an arrow set for the direction you flick R3 towards Can still also use R1 or flick the right stick as normal.

“2nd man press: It is nerfed a bit, there’s a little green arrow above the player that is 2nd man pressing and it depletes quickly (3-4 seconds max), soon as it depletes the player’s press isn’t as intense and basically non existent, also pulls your player out of position.

FIFA 21 meta leaks

The meta is always an ever-changing debate in FIFA 22, with certain tactics giving players an advantage in-game. This time, it looks like headers are back with a bang in the beta.

In relation to the meta, Langpard simply said: “So far, the crossing and heading meta seems very overpowered.”

FUT Champs format

Back on April 29, KingLangpard also revealed a format change for Weekend League.

In the new format, he claims there will be less than 30 games to play and qualification will be required every week. They posted: “Weekend League Qualification required every week. 5 games to play, need to win three or more for qualification. Can only enter three times in a week.”

🎙 From @KingLangpard: “Weekend League Qualification required every week. 5 games to play, need to win 3 or more for qualification. Can only enter 3 times a week.” Sounds interesting. — FIFA 21 News (@UltimateTeamUK) April 29, 2021

This is a familiar format, of course, in terms of qualifying – used in previous games as a mini tournament to enter. Though, the shift towards a lower amount of games than 30 will be a welcome one for players.

FIFA 22 FUT Champs rewards

In relation to rewards, he said: “There will be certain players in rewards, and now the higher the rank you are the better version of the player you will get!”

If this turns out to be accurate, there may never be a more important time to climb the ranks in FUT Champs than in FIFA 22. We’ll have to wait and see how it all shapes up.

FIFA 22 ICONs leaks

Nine players have been potentially leaked for the FIFA 22 ICONs list, seen below:

Gabriel Batistuta

Iker Casillas

Cha Bum-Kun

Diego Forlan

Lucio

Park Ji Sung

Wesley Sneidjer

Jaap Stam

Robin Van Persie

For more FIFA 21 leaks, news and guides, stick with us @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch on Twitter.