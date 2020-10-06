FIFA 21 best custom tactics, formations & players instructions

EA SPORTS have given FIFA 21 custom tactics another reset for the new game, but if you’re looking to become familiar with the early meta, we’ve got you covered. Here, we’ll run through the best custom tactics, including formations, and instructions.

With EA Play and the Web App now behind us, in terms of the only way to play, thousands of players are diving into FIFA 21. Many may be asking one question as well: what’s the best way to play this year?

Just like other years, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players can choose from a wide selection of formations.

Some will be better than others. Knowing what custom tactics work with each of them will be the key to success, though, so let’s run through a few systems that are very popular already.

FIFA 21 custom tactics guide

FIFA 21 custom tactics for 4-2-3-1

If you’re looking for a team where there’s a lot of effective runs being made, press high, and really make the most of new passing/movement features, this might be the one for you. With a strong onus being on space and exploiting it this season, having three attacking midfielders will allow you to break teams down with quick passes.

As ever, fast build up might mean you don’t see a lot of the ball, but that does two things. One, your defence can reset continually throughout the game, making it harder for counter attacks. Two, when you do get it, all three of those CAMs will likely be taking up positions in the pockets of space left by opposition defenders.

It’s a steady system to try out. Here’s how it shapes up in-game.

Defending

Defensive style: Balanced

Width: 5 bars

Depth: 4 bars

Attacking

Offensive style: Fast Build Up

Width: 7 bars

Players in the box: 4 bars

Corners: 2 bars

Free kicks: 2 bars

FIFA 21 custom tactics for 4-4-2

Looking for a rigid system that will keep your defenders in a nice shape? 4-4-2 might be what you’re looking for in FIFA 21.

Here, you’re going to need your fullbacks to be given the “Stay Back While Attacking” instruction. The midfielders also need to have “Cover Center” selected, while just one will be “Stay Back While Attacking.” This way, both will be very present in the middle, while just one will often venture forward. Also, keep an eye on work rates here, because it could impact how they operate in that role.

Set wingers to cut inside and get in behind, too. Strikers will need to stay forward and get in behind.

Defending

Defensive style: Balanced

Width: 5 bars

Depth: 3 bars

Attacking

Offensive style: Balanced

Width: 5 bars

Players in the box: 6 bars

Corners: 2 bars

Free kicks: 2 bars

FIFA 21 custom tactics for 4-2-2-2

Last on our FIFA 21 custom tactics list is the 4-2-2-2, which has them two attacking midfielders to support the forward line.

The good thing about this one is that you have a lot of firepower going forward, it’s expansive, and you still have a back line of four. Often, to get so many attacking players in a team you have have to switch into three at the back, but not this time.

Fullbacks will, again, be set to stay back while attacking. You don’t need to do the same with the two CDMs, although selecting Cover Center is a must. Both strikers will be getting in behind, and no instructions selected for the CAMs. It’s just not needed.

Defending

Defensive style: Balanced

Width: 5 bars

Depth: 3 bars

Attacking

Offensive style: Balanced

Width: 5 bars

Players in the box: 6 bars

Corners: 2 bars

Free kicks: 2 bars

So, there you have it! Those are the best formation, custom tactics, and instruction combinations that players have been using so far.

There are likely more as well, so if you have found a masterplan do share it with us @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter – we may update our list in the future.