 FIFA 21 best custom tactics, formations & players instructions
FIFA

FIFA 21 best custom tactics, formations & players instructions

Published: 6/Oct/2020 13:50

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 custom tactics
FIFA 21

EA SPORTS have given FIFA 21 custom tactics another reset for the new game, but if you’re looking to become familiar with the early meta, we’ve got you covered. Here, we’ll run through the best custom tactics, including formations, and instructions. 

With EA Play and the Web App now behind us, in terms of the only way to play, thousands of players are diving into FIFA 21. Many may be asking one question as well: what’s the best way to play this year?

Just like other years, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players can choose from a wide selection of formations.

Some will be better than others. Knowing what custom tactics work with each of them will be the key to success, though, so let’s run through a few systems that are very popular already.

FIFA 21 custom tactics guide

FIFA 21 custom tactics for 4-2-3-1

If you’re looking for a team where there’s a lot of effective runs being made, press high, and really make the most of new passing/movement features, this might be the one for you. With a strong onus being on space and exploiting it this season, having three attacking midfielders will allow you to break teams down with quick passes.

As ever, fast build up might mean you don’t see a lot of the ball, but that does two things. One, your defence can reset continually throughout the game, making it harder for counter attacks. Two, when you do get it, all three of those CAMs will likely be taking up positions in the pockets of space left by opposition defenders.

It’s a steady system to try out. Here’s how it shapes up in-game.

FIFA 21 4231 formation
The first system we’re going to run through is the 4-2-3-1.

Defending

  • Defensive style: Balanced
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Depth: 4 bars

Attacking

  • Offensive style: Fast Build Up
  • Width: 7 bars
  • Players in the box: 4 bars
  • Corners: 2 bars
  • Free kicks: 2 bars

FIFA 21 custom tactics for 4-4-2

Looking for a rigid system that will keep your defenders in a nice shape? 4-4-2 might be what you’re looking for in FIFA 21.

Here, you’re going to need your fullbacks to be given the “Stay Back While Attacking” instruction. The midfielders also need to have “Cover Center” selected, while just one will be “Stay Back While Attacking.” This way, both will be very present in the middle, while just one will often venture forward. Also, keep an eye on work rates here, because it could impact how they operate in that role.

Set wingers to cut inside and get in behind, too. Strikers will need to stay forward and get in behind.

FIFA 21 custom tactics 442
Two banks of four is a good move, defensively, so let’s jump into the FIFA 21 custom tactics that are best for it.

Defending

  • Defensive style: Balanced
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Depth: 3 bars

Attacking

  • Offensive style: Balanced
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Players in the box: 6 bars
  • Corners: 2 bars
  • Free kicks: 2 bars

FIFA 21 custom tactics for 4-2-2-2

Last on our FIFA 21 custom tactics list is the 4-2-2-2, which has them two attacking midfielders to support the forward line.

The good thing about this one is that you have a lot of firepower going forward, it’s expansive, and you still have a back line of four. Often, to get so many attacking players in a team you have have to switch into three at the back, but not this time.

Fullbacks will, again, be set to stay back while attacking. You don’t need to do the same with the two CDMs, although selecting Cover Center is a must. Both strikers will be getting in behind, and no instructions selected for the CAMs. It’s just not needed.

FIFA 21 4-2-2-2 formation
The 4-2-2-2 is once again a popular system in FIFA 21.

Defending

  • Defensive style: Balanced
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Depth: 3 bars

Attacking

  • Offensive style: Balanced
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Players in the box: 6 bars
  • Corners: 2 bars
  • Free kicks: 2 bars

So, there you have it! Those are the best formation, custom tactics, and instruction combinations that players have been using so far.

There are likely more as well, so if you have found a masterplan do share it with us @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter – we may update our list in the future.

FIFA

FIFA 21 FUT Champions Rewards: Weekend League Ranks & Schedule

Published: 7/Oct/2020 10:25

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 Fut Champions Weekend League
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

FIFA Ultimate Team Weekend League is the game’s most competitive and lucrative competition. There are 18 different ranks can be reached, with coins, player picks, and FUT packs available in the prizes. Here, we have a complete list of FIFA 21 FUT Champions rewards. 

Qualification for the weekly tournament is simple enough. You need to rack up 2,000 FUT Champs points by winning games of Division Rivals, which is also another regular tournament in FIFA 21, just like last year. Another way of securing Weekend League placement is to reach Gold 3 (win 14-16 games) to be entered again the following week.

Included in these rewards are Team of the Week cards, which can be picked up by placing in various ranks. Later in the year’s life cycle, Team of the Season cards will take their place as well, so it’s definitely worth hitting this competition hard in Ultimate Team – even if it’s not easy.

With the first FUT Champs Weekend League coming soon, let’s run through the tournament schedule, player pick details, and reward ranks.

FIFA 21 FUT Champions arena
FIFA 21 players will be playing all of their games at the new FUT Champions Arena.

FIFA 21 FUT Champions Rewards Time & Release Day

FUT Champs rewards will be released every Thursday at 9am BST (UK time).

Weekend League will take place during the course of each weekend, starting on Fridays and ending on Sundays. The date of the first FUT Champs of FIFA 21 is expected to be Friday, October 16.

FUT Champs Player Picks

The player picks for FUT Champs changed up towards the end of FIFA 20, although they’re expected to rotate back to TOTW rewards for FIFA 21. When you get these picks, it means you can choose one of a selection of players to keep in your squad as an untradeable item.

Weekend League Ranks, Prizes & Wins Required

Bronze 3 (1 Win)

  • 1,000 coins
  • 2× Gold Pack
  • 250 FUT Champions Points

Bronze 2 (2-3 Wins)

  • 3,000 coins
  • 2× Premium Gold Pack
  • 500 FUT Champions Points

Bronze 1 (4-5 Wins)

  • 7,500 coins
  • 1× Premium Gold Players Pack
  • 500 FUT Champions Points

Silver 3 (6-7 Wins)

  • 10,000 coins
  • 2× Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
  • 1× Premium Gold Players Pack
  • 1,000 FUT Champions Points
  • 1× Player Pick (Max 88) (1 of 2 Players)

Silver 2 (8-10 Wins)

  • 15,000 coins
  • 1× Rare Gold Pack
  • 1× Mega Pack
  • 1,000 FUT Champions Points
  • 1× Player Pick (Max 88 OVR) (1 of 2 Players)

Silver 1 (11-13 Wins)

  • 20,000 coins
  • 1× Mega Pack
  • 1× 81+ Two Rare Gold Players Pack
  • 1,500 FUT Champions Points
  • 1× Player Pick (1 of 3 Players) (TOTW guaranteed)

Gold 3 (14-16 Wins)

  • 30,000 coins
  • 2× Mega Pack
  • 1× Rare Players Pack
  • 2,000 FUT Champions Points
  • 2× Player Pick (1 of 3 Players)

Gold 2 (17-19 Wins)

  • 45,000 coins
  • 1× Rare Gold Pack
  • 2× Rare Mega Pack
  • 2,000 FUT Champions Points
  • 2× Player Pick (1 of 4 Players) (TOTW guaranteed)

Gold 1 (20-22 Wins)

  • 50,000 coins
  • 2× Jumbo Rare Players Pack
  • 2,000 FUT Champions Points
  • 2× Player Pick (1 of 4 Players) (TOTW guaranteed)

Elite 3 (23-24 Wins)

  • 70,000 coins
  • 1× Jumbo Rare Players Pack
  • 1× Premium TOTW Pack
  • 2,000 FUT Champions Points
  • 3× Player Pick (1 of 5 Players)

Elite 2 (25-26 Wins)

  • 100,000 coins
  • 1× Jumbo Rare Players Pack
  • 1× Premium TOTW Pack
  • 2,000 FUT Champions Points
  • 3× Player Pick (1 of 5 Players)

Elite 1 (27-28 Wins)

  • 125,000 coins
  • 2× Jumbo Rare Players Pack
  • 2× Premium TOTW Pack
  • 2,000 FUT Champions Points
  • 3× Player Pick (1 of 5 Players)

Top 100-76

  • 125,000 coins
  • 2× Jumbo Rare Players Pack
  • 1× Ultimate TOTW Pack
  • 2,000 FUT Champions Points
  • 4× Player Pick (1 of 5 Players)

Top 75-51

  • 125,000 coins
  • 3× Jumbo Rare Players Pack
  • 1× Ultimate TOTW Pack
  • 2,000 FUT Champions Points
  • 4× Player Pick (1 of 5 Players)

Top 50-26

  • 150,000 coins
  • 3× Jumbo Rare Players Pack
  • 1× Ultimate TOTW Pack
  • 2,000 FUT Champions Points
  • 5× Player Pick (1 of 5 Players)

Top 25-11

  • 150,000 coins
  • 4× Jumbo Rare Players Pack
  • 1× Ultimate TOTW Pack
  • 2,000 FUT Champions Points
  • 5× Player Pick (1 of 5 Players)

Top 10-2

  • 200,000 coins
  • 4× Jumbo Rare Players Pack
  • 1× Ultimate TOTW Pack
  • 2,000 FUT Champions Points
  • 5× Player Pick (1 of 5 Players)

Top 1

  • 250,000 coins
  • 4× Jumbo Rare Players Pack
  • 1× Ultimate TOTW Pack
  • 2,000 FUT Champions Points
  • 5× Player Pick (1 of 5 Players)

If these rewards are to change during the course of the year, we will update this article accordingly. For more FIFA 21 news, follow @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter.