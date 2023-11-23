EA FC 24 UEFA Euro 2024 promo – How to get free players, mode, more

Here’s an overview of the EA FC 24 UEFA Euro 2024 promo campaign, including what’s to come in both FUT and outside the marquee game mode.

Last November, the franchise formerly known as FIFA celebrated the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a campaign filled with new Football Ultimate Team cards, as well as national tournaments and the addition of the event itself.

This year, the UEFA Euro 2024 will take center stage. EA Sports confirmed in November 2023 that the UEFA Euro 2024 and the “full UEFA Euro 2024 tournament experience” will be added later in the game’s lifecycle. But, that’s not all that will be coming to EA FC 24.

Here’s a closer look at what’s to come with the EA FC 24 UEFA Euro 2024 promo.

EA Sports

What’s coming in the UEFA Euro 2024 promo?

EA Sports confirmed on November 23 that the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament will be added to EA FC 24, as well as EA FC Online and EA FC Mobile during the summer of 2024 as part of a free content update.

Additionally, the partnership between EA Sports and the UEFA will the title become the official platform for UEFA’s official eEURO esports program. This will be a new, annual tournament that will pit Europe’s best EA Sports FC players against one another.

Now, we should note that no official release date for the addition of the Euro 2024 has not been made public as of this writing, aside from the Summer 2024 release window. However, we should note that the actual event will take place from June 14-July 14, 2024.

How to get a free EA FC 24 UEFA Euro player

EA Sports has given players the opportunity to receive a free Football Ultimate Team (FUT) card in EA FC 24 and EA FC Mobile.

In order to get the free card in the console game, simply play EA FC 24 at any point by January 16, 2024, at 11:59 PM PT.

Those who do this will receive a card of one of the featured European players:

Jack Grealish – England

Ousmane Dembele – France

Federico Chiesa – Italy

Florian Wirtz – Germany

Virgil van Dijk – Netherlands

Morata – Spain

Cards will be sent out beginning on December 18, 2023. We should note that EA FC Mobile players can claim their card in-game beginning on November 23.

