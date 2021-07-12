Will EA SPORTS finally add FUT crossplay in FIFA 22? Everything we know

FIFA 22 is set to release soon, but fans are still wondering whether it will finally have crossplay since the feature has been missing in previous titles. Here’s everything we know so far.

FIFA 22 is the first game in the series that will release after next-gen consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X, launched. FIFA 21 dropped a little earlier, although a next-gen version was released months later.

Fans were disappointed to find out that EA SPORTS didn’t plan on including crossplay between consoles, let alone across different console generations in the previous title. It’s something they’d been asking for time and time again.

But what about this time around?

Will FIFA 22 have crossplay?

So far, there’s been no official word on whether FIFA 22 will have crossplay.

EA SPORTS only just released an official trailer, followed by the announcement of the release date, which falls on October 1.

Based on their stance in previous years, fans aren’t getting their hopes up. However, there’s still plenty of announcements yet to come in the lead-up to the release date, as well as a deeper dive into new details about the game.

Plus, since crossplay has been the norm in other games for a while now, it seems like it should only be a matter of time before EA SPORTS introduces it to the FIFA series, let alone Madden NFL 22 and other sports titles.

You won't be able to play across console generations or cross-play in #FIFA21. However, you will be able to carry over your FUT progression from PS4 to PS5 and Xbox 1 to Xbox Series X. https://t.co/mUqU3zcAud — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) August 10, 2020

So, while it’s disappointing we still don’t have any idea whether FUT will support finally crossplay despite it being common practice in other franchises, there’s still a chance it might.

Either way, we’ll have to wait and see what EA SPORTS has in store to make FIFA 22 the biggest and best iteration of the game yet. As always, you can find the latest information right here on Dexerto.