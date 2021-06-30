 Best FIFA 22 free agents & contract expiry players to sign on Career Mode - Dexerto
Best FIFA 22 free agents & contract expiry players to sign on Career Mode

Published: 30/Jun/2021 4:40 Updated: 30/Jun/2021 6:10

by Andrew Amos
It’s important to make the right signings in your FIFA 22 Career Mode save early on. With the first signing window set to open up plenty of opportunities with new free agents and players on contract expiry, here’s the few you need to keep an eye out for.

FIFA 22 is just around the corner, with the latest release expected to drop sometime in October. Obviously, on the FUT side, there’ll be plenty of new Icons and star players to buy.

However, with the rumor mill spinning on the potential Online Career Mode, there’s plenty of hype around the game mode (we hope it doesn’t stay single-player for long).

With the Summer transfer window upon us, there’ll be plenty of star signings to nab at the end of it all when FIFA 22 comes out, so here are the top players ⁠— currently ⁠— with expiring contracts, and the best free agents you need to look out for.

Top FIFA 22 Career Mode players with contracts expiring in 2022

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe was snubbed in TOTW 30, despite two goals in the Ligue 1 title race.
EA SPORTS
The cover star of FIFA 21 could be up for grabs at the end of the first year of your Career Mode save ⁠— if PSG doesn’t re-sign him before then.

Leon Goretzka

Bayern Munich maestro Leon Goretzka racked up three assists against FC Koln.
EA SPORTS
While Goretzka had an up-and-down season in 2021 due to injury, you’d hardly have to worry about that in FIFA 22.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo hit a perfect hat-trick on the weekend to book his spot in TOTW 25.
EA SPORTS
Ronaldo could be yours if he doesn’t retire at 37 in FIFA 22, with his Juventus contract expiring in Summer 2022.

Paulo Dybala

Dybala FIFA 22 Career Mode
EA SPORTS
Like Ronaldo, Dybala only has a year left on his contract at Juventus, but the 27-year-old will have more legs in him for a longer save.

Paul Pogba

EA SPORTS
With only one season left at Old Trafford for now, Pogba could be up for grabs early on in FIFA 22.

Mike Maignan

Mike Maignan FIFA 21 Career Mode
EA SPORTS
The Ligue 1 winning goalkeeper only has a year left on his contract at Lille.

Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati may be handed a terrifying 90-rated card in the next FIFA 21 promo.
EA SPORTS
Fati had blistering potential in FIFA 21 at 90. You can expect that to increase in FIFA 22, along with Barca teammate Pedri — both 18.

John Stones

John Stones scored twice for Manchester City last weekend.
EA SPORTS
Between Stones and Christensen, there’s plenty of Premier League centre backs on the Summer 2022 transfer market.

Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris was immense in Tottenham's 2-0 win over City last weekend.
EA SPORTS
A more budget goalkeeping option, getting Lloris for a year or two at the end of his Spurs contract could be a massive boon.

Best FIFA 22 Free Agents to sign

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi in FIFA 21.
EA SPORTS
While he shouldn’t be out of a gig for long, you can’t not talk about the possibility of Messi being a free agent. Managing a big club in Career Mode? Sign him instantly.

Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos could be a headlining card in the Carniball 2021 team.
EA SPORTS
The long-time Real Madrid defender is out of a contract, and while he’s linked with Manchester City right now, if that falls through, he’ll be fair game.

Jerome Boateng

Boateng FIFA 22 Career Mode
EA SPORTS
The 2016 German Footballer of the Year was linked with Barcelona earlier this year, but as October approaches, he could be a free agent ready to join your Career Mode save.

Paulinho

After a stint in China with Guangzhou FC, Paulinho is now a free agent heading into the summer window, and has a couple of years left in him.

Alex Teixeira

A free agent since January, if Alex Teixeira gets added into the game in FIFA 22, he will be a great budget option from day 1 for any save.

Diego Costa

Like Teixeria, Costa ⁠— a free agent since January ⁠— could help you earn promotion in the first couple of years of your save if you nab him early.

Of course, we won’t know exactly who’s a free agent, and who’s on their last legs of a big contract, until the Summer window ends and FIFA 22 goes to early access. However, we will keep you updated as release nears.

