Best FIFA 22 free agents & contract expiry players to sign on Career Mode

It’s important to make the right signings in your FIFA 22 Career Mode save early on. With the first signing window set to open up plenty of opportunities with new free agents and players on contract expiry, here’s the few you need to keep an eye out for.

FIFA 22 is just around the corner, with the latest release expected to drop sometime in October. Obviously, on the FUT side, there’ll be plenty of new Icons and star players to buy.

However, with the rumor mill spinning on the potential Online Career Mode, there’s plenty of hype around the game mode (we hope it doesn’t stay single-player for long).

Advertisement

With the Summer transfer window upon us, there’ll be plenty of star signings to nab at the end of it all when FIFA 22 comes out, so here are the top players ⁠— currently ⁠— with expiring contracts, and the best free agents you need to look out for.

Top FIFA 22 Career Mode players with contracts expiring in 2022

Kylian Mbappe

Leon Goretzka

Cristiano Ronaldo

Paulo Dybala

Paul Pogba

Mike Maignan

Ansu Fati

John Stones

Hugo Lloris

Best FIFA 22 Free Agents to sign

Lionel Messi

Sergio Ramos

Jerome Boateng

Paulinho

After a stint in China with Guangzhou FC, Paulinho is now a free agent heading into the summer window, and has a couple of years left in him.

Alex Teixeira

A free agent since January, if Alex Teixeira gets added into the game in FIFA 22, he will be a great budget option from day 1 for any save.

Advertisement

Diego Costa

Like Teixeria, Costa ⁠— a free agent since January ⁠— could help you earn promotion in the first couple of years of your save if you nab him early.

Of course, we won’t know exactly who’s a free agent, and who’s on their last legs of a big contract, until the Summer window ends and FIFA 22 goes to early access. However, we will keep you updated as release nears.