Best FIFA 22 custom tactics, formations & player instructions

FIFA 22 shakes up the meta with new formations, custom tactics, and player instructions – but which should you use to dominate FUT Champions Weekend League and Division Rivals in Ultimate Team?

Weekend League campaigns can be grueling, from qualification to the matches themselves – especially when your system lets you down. Whether you elect to use an attacking formation like a 4-2-2-2 or one of the leaked formations like the 5-2-3 (Diamond), choosing the right player instructions, defensive, and attacking settings will be crucial in how that team holds up.

Here, we will explain how EA have changed custom tactics in FIFA 22, which new formations have been added, and then end with some handy tips on how to improve your strategy in the game.

Advertisement

Contents

FIFA 22 custom tactics guide

Knowing which formation systems and custom tactics complement each other can help you significantly in FIFA 22 FUT Champions Weekend League.

To qualify, you have to win a handful of games on the bounce, and to succeed in the weekly competition itself you’ll need a formidable formation. Whether you’re looking to attack, play possession football, counter attack, or defensive football – we’ve got something for everybody.

FIFA 22 new formations

Three new formations will be added to FIFA 22, potentially changing the meta from FIFA 21 once again, according to early beta test leaks.

3-5-1-1

Another three at the back formation is on its way into FIFA, with a five-man midfield in front of it.

Advertisement

5-4-1 (Diamond)

The new formation will be a 5-4-1 similar to FIFA 21 and previous games but will take up a diamond shape.

5-2-3

The 5-2-3 formation will presumably feature three central defenders, two wing-backs, and three forwards upfront.

4-3-2-1 & 3-4-2-1 changes

These two formations will see their RF and LF positions change to CF roles in FIFA 22. How that will impact their chances of being meta formations remains to be seen.

Once these have been revealed properly in-game, we’ll add to these sections with tips.

FIFA 22 new custom tactics

How do custom tactics work in FIFA 22?

Custom tactics will allow you to set your average defensive line, whether it be a low, average, or high pressing block. From there, you can also select the style of football you wish to play, which may be stand off the opponent, a possession-based game, or high pressing football.

Advertisement

These key elements were previously set out in a four-tier manner, with players being able to edit formations for Defensive. Ultra Defensive, Attacking, and Ultra Attacking. While some of these elements will remain the same in FIFA 22, early beta test leaks have revealed that we could be returning to a system from the past – shown by FUTZone on Twitter.

Custom Tactics will be changed in FIFA22 and will be similar to old FIFAs like shown below ✅ https://t.co/RB7iCuJzfb pic.twitter.com/1pYVAgB3oQ — FUTZone | #FIFA22 News (@FUTZONECENTRAL) June 26, 2021

As soon as we’ve got our hands on FIFA 22 with early gameplay tests and EA Play early access, we’ll add tips to this section for specific formations.

Best formations for FUT Champions Weekend League

While the gameplay meta does change year on year, there are some formations in FIFA 22 that will be just as effective as last year – no doubt. Below are a few systems you could try out, when the game launches.

Advertisement

Best custom tactics for 4-2-3-1

Player Instructions

Set the RB and LB to Stay Back While Attacking .

. Set CDMs to Cut Passing Lanes, Stay Back While Attacking, and Cover Center.

Defending

Defensive Style: Balanced

Width: 5 bars

Depth: 4 bars

Attacking

Offensive Style: Fast Build Up

Width: 5 bars

Players in the box: 5 bars

Corners: 3 bars

Free kicks: 1 bar

Best custom tactics for 4-2-2-2

Player Instructions

Set your RB and LB to Stay Back While Attacking and Conservative Interceptions .

and . Set your CDMs to Cut Passing Lanes, Aggressive Interceptions, and Cover Center.

Defending

Defensive Style: Pressure On Heavy Touch

Width: 5 bars

Depth: 6 bars

Attacking

Offensive Style: Long Ball

Width: 4 bars

Players in the box: 5 bars

Corners: 3 bars

Free kicks: 1 bar

Best custom tactics for 5-3-2

Player Instructions

Set fullbacks to Join The Attack and one CM to Stay Back While Attacking and Cover The Center .

and one CM to and . Set the second CM to Get Forward and strikers to Get In Behind.

Defending

Defensive Style: Balanced

Width: 6 bars

Depth: 5 bars

Attacking

Offensive Style: Long Ball

Width: 5 bars

Players in the box: 6

Corners: 2 bar

Free kicks: 1 bar

Should any of the best custom tactics change for these formations, we’ll be sure to update this guide with more FIFA 22 tips. Until then, follow us for more leaks, guides, and FIFA 22 news @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.