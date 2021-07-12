All FIFA 22 FUT Hero cards in Ultimate Team, from Cahill to Milito

FIFA 22 is set to introduce a new type of item to the game in the form of FUT Hero Cards – but which players have been selected?

Although there’s a lot of excitement around FIFA 22‘s Career Mode, the majority of players are looking forward to building their very own starting XI in Ultimate Team.

One of the most exciting aspects of the mode is the collectible cards that players can obtain via packs, challenges, or through the marketplace.

With every annual FIFA title, EA introduces brand new card types, and this year’s addition is FUT Heroes. Although these cards are lower-rated than standard ICONS, they have some unique bonuses that may make them worth picking up.

What are FUT Heroes in FIFA 22?

FUT Heroes are a new card-type coming to FIFA 22 that represents a player and their hero moment in a specific league.

Although the cards aren’t as highly rated as standard ICONS, they offer a unique chemistry bonus to any players from the same league.

These new items are meant to represent unforgettable moments from football’s past and highlight which league they took place in.

How chemistry works for FUT Hero cards

FUT Hero cards aren’t just high-rated items, they come with a unique chemistry bonus. Instead of connecting with players based on their club, these represent a nationality and an entire league.

This means they automatically provide a green club link with any player from the same league, whether it’s the Premier League for Keane or the Bundesliga for Gomez.

Here’s how EA described the latest card type in a recent blog post: “FUT Heroes have unique league-specific chemistry which is tied to their specific hero moment, providing a green Club link to any player within the same league as well as the usual nation link, giving you new ways to build your dream squad and recreate some of football’s most famous moments in FUT 22.”

Every FUT Hero player in FIFA 22

EA have confirmed and announced nine players that are going to receive a FUT Hero card.

Keep in mind, there are a lot more legendary players to come, with EA revealing that they’re releasing more in August.

You can check out the full list of confirmed players below:

Player League Nationality Rating Mario Gomez Bundesliga Germany 88 Tim Cahill Premier League Australian 85 Diego Milito Serie A Argentina 88 Jorge Campos Liga BBVA MX Mexico 87 Fernando Morientes LaLiga Santander Spain 89 Sami Al-Jaber MBS Pro League Saudi Arabia 86 Robbie Keane Premier League Ireland 86 Abedi Pele Ligue 1 Uber Eats Ghana 89 Clint Dempsey MLS United States 85

Card stats

Although we know each of the FUT Hero card OVR ratings, EA have yet to release each of the player’s individual stats.

However, as none of the nine players released so far are below 85 OVR, we can assume they’ll come with some impressive numbers. For now, it looks as if EA only plans on releasing the player’s names and OVR, so we’ll have to keep our fingers crossed that they reveal individual stats in the near future.

Rest assured, we’ll update this article as soon as EA releases all of the key information about the selected players.

How to get free FUT Hero cards FIFA 22

As these cards offer a valuable and unique chemistry feature, it’s likely they’ll be incredibly expensive to buy on the marketplace after launch.

So, getting your hands on one of them on the day of release will provide you with a great player to add to your starting XI.

Luckily, players who pre-order the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 22 will be rewarded with a random FUT Hereos card as soon as they jump into Ultimate Team. In order to purchase this edition, it will cost you $99.99 and will grant you a long list of additional perks.

Make sure you check out our pre-order guide so you know exactly what extras each edition offers.

FIFA 22 FUT Hero cards

Mario Gomez

Tim Cahill

Diego Milito

Jorge Campos

Fernando Morientes

Sami Al-Jaber

Robbie Keane

Abedi Pele

Clint Dempsey

We’ll be sure to update this list as soon as EA announces the brand new selected players in August.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed they give us a sneak peek at the player’s individual stats in the near future as well.