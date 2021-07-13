All the new FIFA 22 real player faces confirmed so far: Starheads update 

FIFA 22 will have many improvements over its predecessor, including new face scans (Starheads) to make players look more realistic and keep them in line with their latest look. Here’s everything we know so far.

EA SPORTS has already locked in some exciting new leagues, teams, and stadiums in FIFA 22. However, they’ve been busy adding new face scans (Starheads) too, which is something players look forward to in every new iteration.

Last year, they added many new club-wide face scans for teams like Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Manchester City, Mallorca, and PSG to FIFA 21. Now, they’re building on that momentum and adding even more in FIFA 22.

Here’s what’s been confirmed so far.

Clubs

So far, only two teams have confirmed their entire team rosters will receive new face scans in FIFA 22.

Liverpool inadvertently confirmed the news in a hilarious YouTube video showing players having their faces scanned. Meanwhile, Leeds United was supposed to have it done in FIFA 21 but it got delayed until FIFA 22.

Nevertheless, here’s a list of all the teams with new club-wide face scans confirmed. We’ll flesh it out with more teams the moment we have confirmation:

Liverpool

Leeds United

Players

In addition to the list of clubs with confirmed club-wide face scans, here’s a list of individual players from those clubs, as well as others, who have also been confirmed.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Andy Robertson

Christian Pulisic

Curtis Jones

Eder Militao

Illan Meslier

Jude Bellingham

Kalvin Phillips

Kevin de Bruyne

Luke Ayling

Raphinha

Reece James

And that just about sums up everything we know so far.

It’s still early days in the FIFA 22 pre-release cycle and not many official details about player faces have been released.

However, the moment more details come to light, we’ll be the first to let you know on this page, which will be updated accordingly.