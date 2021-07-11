FIFA 22 Career Mode gets major revamp with Create A Club and Player changes

The fan-favorite Career Mode is in line for some major updates come FIFA 22, and we’ve got all the info you need to know on Create A Club, Player changes, and more right here.

More and more FIFA 22 information seems to come out every single day as we get closer and closer to release. On July 11, along with the brand-new trailer for the game, we’ve also received a load of info on Career Mode.

EA is making changes to Player Careers, as well as introducing a whole new dimension with the “Create A Club” feature, so let’s take a look at what we know about each.

FIFA 22 Create A Club Career

According to EA, the Create A Club mode will allow you to create your very own club from the ground up. Exactly how deep the customization will go remains to be seen, but if it’s anything like what’s offered in Ultimate Team we can expect custom kits, crests, stadiums, and possibly even more.

There’s not a whole lot of info provided by EA here on the new mode, but there are some things we can infer. “From relegation to candidates to global giants” could be a good sign that your custom team will start at the bottom of the table of whatever league or leagues you can join, and you’ll have to work your way up from there.

We’ve also seen rumors floating around that Create A Club will only be available in next-gen or ultimate editions, but we haven’t seen anything official on that just yet. Since EA’s posted about it on the main FIFA 22 page though, there’s a good chance it will be available to everyone, with or without next-gen/ultimate edition.

FIFA 22 Player Career changes

On the Player Career front, a favorite of those who like to put themselves into the action, EA has promised us an “overhauled” experience. Given that the mode hasn’t seen any real substantial changes in the last few years, this could be a breath of fresh air for those who prefer it over FUT.

There should be more ways to “progress, achieve, and immerse yourself in your Pro’s journey through the game,” though, like Create A Club, we don’t know exactly what this will entail just yet.

That’s all we know about the changes coming to career mode for FIFA 22 so far, but be sure to check back as we’ll be updating this piece as soon as new information becomes available.