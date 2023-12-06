EA FC 24 Holiday update: 100 player changes, gameplay nerfs, more

EA SPORTS FC is getting a pretty massive winter update with over 100 new Starheads, a new celebration, and some overhauls to defending. Here’s what you need to know.

When EA SPORTS confirmed that they’d be ditching the FIFA name and doing their own thing with EA SPORTS FC, plenty of fans were skeptical about how good it would be. However, EA FC 24 has already cemented itself as one of the best installments of the last few years.

Ultimate Team, especially, has been chock with updates and new promos. We’ve also gotten confirmation that the 2024 European Championships will also be added to the game in both UT and as an offline tournament.

On top of that, we’re also getting a pretty sizable winter update, which will include a raft of updated faces, players being re-added to the database, and Diogo Jota’s EA SPORTS FC celebration being added. Though, that’s not all, so let’s get into what’s coming soon.

Ultimate Team changes in EA SPORTS FC winter update

The big thing for Ultimate Team in the winter update is that there will be 94 changes being for players – including some new faces and some returning after being signed as free agents just after the game was released. That includes Sergio Ramos, who now plays for Sevilla.

Additionally, some of these changes will also incorporate positional changes and PlayStyles. Adama Traore, who has spent plenty of time at RWB, will finally get that position added to his Player Moments variant.

There will also be 102 new Starheads for players, as well as six managers, so things will start to look a bit better. And then there’s the aforementioned Jota celebration.

EA SPORTS Jota’s EA SPORTS FC triangle celebration is coming soon.

There will also be a big pretty gameplay update in this too that affects everything – not just Ultimate Team.

EA SPORTS have revealed they’ll be tweaking wingbacks – giving them more attacking options – when it comes to formations like 3-5-2 and 5-4-1, goalkeeper movement speed is being reduced, and there’ll also open up more space in midfield with less congestion and pressing out to the touchlines.

The Finesse and Power Header PlayStyles are also being tweaked after proving to be a little too overpowered so far. Both of them will see reductions in accuracy.

In terms of when we’ll see this winter update roll out, EA SPORTS haven’t given us a confirmed date yet, but they have noted that it won’t all come at once.

Some of the Starheads will be added shortly after the main update drops – whenever that is – through a server refresh. So, we’ll just keep an eye out.