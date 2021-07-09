FIFA 22 fastest players predictions: Strikers, wingers, midfielders & defenders

With the release of FIFA 22 on the horizon, it’s key you’re aware of the fastest players available to pick up in Ultimate Team for every position on day one.

There’s a lot of factors that go into building an effective squad in Ultimate Team, including tactics, formation, and of course, star players.

However, one stat that is absolutely key in almost every position on the pitch is speed and pace.

While not everyone in your team has to be lightning-fast, it’s important you have at least one player in attack, midfield, and defense that can pull away from their opposite number if necessary.

Luckily, there are countless high-quality players from around the world that will be able to inject your FIFA 22 FUT team with the pace it needs to succeed.

Keep in mind, as FIFA 22 is not expected to release until September or October of 2021, these picks are our predictions for the fastest players in Ultimate Team.

Rest assured, we’ll update this list with specific stats as soon as the player ratings are revealed by EA.

Fastest Attackers in FIFA 22

If you’re looking to build a strong attack in FIFA 22, it’s key your upfront players have enough pace to beat defenders and get themselves into dangerous positions.

Not only that, fast wingers will always be able to put more crosses into the box and give your strikers the opportunities to put it in the back of the net.

Player Club Kylian Mbappe PSG Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal Vinicius Jr Real Madrid Sadio Mane Liverpool Adama Traore Wolverhampton Wanderers Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus Mohamed Salah Liverpool Raheem Sterling Manchester City Hirving Lozano Napoli Ousmane Dembele Barcelona Neymar Jr PSG Timo Werner Chelsea Christian Pulisic Chelsea Inaki Williams Athletic Club Gyrano Kerk FC Utrecht Hee Chan Hwang RB Leipzig

Fastest Midfielders in FIFA 22

While having pace upfront is incredibly important, it’s not always necessary in the midfield role.

However, adding one of these players to your starting XI will allow you to break through the opposite team’s defensive lines as well as track back quickly to thwart any counterattacks.

Player Club Daniel James Manchester United Achraf Hakimi Inter Milan Rafa Ferreira Silva SL Benfica Leroy Sane Bayern Munich Kingsley Coman Bayern Munich Moussa Diaby Leverkusen Douglas Costa Juventus Alan Saint-Maximin Newcastle United Lucas Moura Tottenham Hotspur Franco Cervi SL Benfica Marcus Rashford Manchester United Yannick Carrasco Atlético Madrid Raphael Dias Belloli Leeds United Alejandro Gomez Atalanta Wilfred Zaha Crystal Palace Karim Bellarabi Leverkusen

Fastest Defenders in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 will be filled with fast-paced attackers looking to weave through your defense, that’s why it’s so important you have defenders that can match their speed and retake possession.

While a lot of these players will set you back a lot of coins after the game releases, they’re definitely a worthy investment.

Player Club Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich Aurelio Buta Royal Antwerp FC Kyle Walker Manchester City Ferland Mendy Real Madrid Nelson Samedo Wolverhampton Wanderers Jordi Alba Barcelona Jesus Navas Sevilla FC Nico Schulz Borsussia Dortmund Sergino Dest Ajax Youcef Atal OGC Nice Lukas Klostermann RB Leipzig Kieran Tierney Arsenal Aaron Wan-Bissaka Manchester United Joao Cancelo Manchester City Stafan Ristovski Sporting CP Cristian Borja SC Braga

So, there you have it, those are our predictions for the fastest players in every position in FIFA 22. While it’s unlikely you’ll be able to pick up a lot of the players on this list as soon as the game releases, just one or two could completely transform your squad.

Pace is such a valuable stat for a team to have in both attack and defense, so make sure your team isn’t lacking speed when you begin building up your FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

