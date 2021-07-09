 FIFA 22 fastest players: Strikers, wingers, midfielders, defenders - Dexerto
FIFA

FIFA 22 fastest players predictions: Strikers, wingers, midfielders & defenders

Published: 9/Jul/2021 15:22

by Alex Garton
FIFA 22 fastest players
EA SPORTS

FIFA 22

With the release of FIFA 22 on the horizon, it’s key you’re aware of the fastest players available to pick up in Ultimate Team for every position on day one.

There’s a lot of factors that go into building an effective squad in Ultimate Team, including tactics, formation, and of course, star players.

However, one stat that is absolutely key in almost every position on the pitch is speed and pace.

While not everyone in your team has to be lightning-fast, it’s important you have at least one player in attack, midfield, and defense that can pull away from their opposite number if necessary.

Luckily, there are countless high-quality players from around the world that will be able to inject your FIFA 22 FUT team with the pace it needs to succeed.

Contents

Kylian Mbappe FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Pace is key to help your attackers beat defenders and get in front of goal.

Keep in mind, as FIFA 22 is not expected to release until September or October of 2021, these picks are our predictions for the fastest players in Ultimate Team.

Rest assured, we’ll update this list with specific stats as soon as the player ratings are revealed by EA.

Fastest Attackers in FIFA 22

If you’re looking to build a strong attack in FIFA 22, it’s key your upfront players have enough pace to beat defenders and get themselves into dangerous positions.

Not only that, fast wingers will always be able to put more crosses into the box and give your strikers the opportunities to put it in the back of the net.

Player Club
Kylian Mbappe PSG
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal
Vinicius Jr Real Madrid
Sadio Mane Liverpool
Adama Traore Wolverhampton Wanderers
Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus
Mohamed Salah Liverpool
Raheem Sterling Manchester City
Hirving Lozano Napoli
Ousmane Dembele Barcelona
Neymar Jr PSG
Timo Werner Chelsea
Christian Pulisic Chelsea
Inaki Williams Athletic Club
Gyrano Kerk FC Utrecht
Hee Chan Hwang RB Leipzig
Wingers FIFA 22
EA SPORTS
Fast attackers will often cost you quite a few coins to pick up, so make sure you start saving up when FIFA 22 releases.

Fastest Midfielders in FIFA 22

While having pace upfront is incredibly important, it’s not always necessary in the midfield role.

However, adding one of these players to your starting XI will allow you to break through the opposite team’s defensive lines as well as track back quickly to thwart any counterattacks.

Player Club
Daniel James Manchester United
Achraf Hakimi Inter Milan
Rafa Ferreira Silva SL Benfica
Leroy Sane Bayern Munich
Kingsley Coman Bayern Munich
Moussa Diaby Leverkusen
Douglas Costa Juventus
Alan Saint-Maximin Newcastle United
Lucas Moura Tottenham Hotspur
Franco Cervi SL Benfica
Marcus Rashford Manchester United
Yannick Carrasco Atlético Madrid
Raphael Dias Belloli Leeds United
Alejandro Gomez Atalanta
Wilfred Zaha Crystal Palace
Karim Bellarabi Leverkusen
FIFA 22 midfielders
EA SPORTS
Fast midfielders can help your attackers create chances on the break.

Fastest Defenders in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 will be filled with fast-paced attackers looking to weave through your defense, that’s why it’s so important you have defenders that can match their speed and retake possession.

While a lot of these players will set you back a lot of coins after the game releases, they’re definitely a worthy investment.

Player Club
Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich
Aurelio Buta Royal Antwerp FC
Kyle Walker Manchester City
Ferland Mendy Real Madrid
Nelson Samedo Wolverhampton Wanderers
Jordi Alba Barcelona
Jesus Navas Sevilla FC
Nico Schulz Borsussia Dortmund
Sergino Dest Ajax
Youcef Atal OGC Nice
Lukas Klostermann RB Leipzig
Kieran Tierney Arsenal
Aaron Wan-Bissaka Manchester United
Joao Cancelo Manchester City
Stafan Ristovski Sporting CP
Cristian Borja SC Braga
FIFA 22 Defenders
EA SPORTS
Fast wing-backs are always expensive, but definitely worth the money.

So, there you have it, those are our predictions for the fastest players in every position in FIFA 22. While it’s unlikely you’ll be able to pick up a lot of the players on this list as soon as the game releases, just one or two could completely transform your squad.

Pace is such a valuable stat for a team to have in both attack and defense, so make sure your team isn’t lacking speed when you begin building up your FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Good luck with building your squad in FIFA 22 and don’t forget to follow us @UltimateTeamUK.

