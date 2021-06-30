FIFA 22 new leagues, teams & stadiums list

EA Sports are adding all sorts of new leagues, teams and stadiums to FIFA 22, so we’ve put together a list of all the rumors and confirmed new content ahead of the game’s release later on this year.

There’s been no official word just yet from EA Sports on what new content we’ll be seeing in FIFA 22 when it comes out, but that hasn’t stopped players from searching high and low for the latest info.

Lucky for us, leakers and data miners are hard at work digging into the game’s code for clues, and could give us some hints to what’s headed our way before EA breaks the news.

Since it’s too early to tell what will be arriving for sure, we’ll run through the leagues, team and stadium rumored to be included in the title here. There are some very interesting names floating around already, and we’re sure to get more info as 2021 rolls along.

New teams in FIFA 22

On June 29 FUT Watch (part of the Dexerto network) tweeted out a list of clubs that had apparently been added to FIFA 21, but most likely in anticipation of FIFA 22.

It’s a seemingly random, scattershot of teams, some of which are even defunct or no longer operational — though some are speculating they could have something to do with the new ICON players, we still don’t know for sure.

Below is a list of all the teams:

Go Ahead Eagles

Apoel FC

G.D. Estoril Praia

Altay SK

Adana Demirspor

FC U Craiova 1948

FC Viktoria 1889 Berlin

Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio

Iperzola

FC Presnya Moscow

CIS national football team

ATK Football Club

Concordia Knurow

Real Tamale United

AS Dragons FC de l’Ouémé

RC Paris

B. Dortmund II

SC Freiburg II

Sutton United

Radomiak Radom

SC Toulon

FC Vizela

FC Mulhouse

Giresunspor

Hangzhou Greentown

Varese

Viareggio

GKS Tychy

Termalica

Arouca

Quevilly Rouen

Al Tai

Tampa Bay Rowdies

RFC Seraing

Itagui Leones FC

CS Mioveni

Viborg FF

Austria Klagenfurt

Ferencvarosi TC

Wrexham AFC

N.E.C.

Union SG

Hajduk Split

FC Rapid 1923

Grasshopper Club

New leagues in FIFA 22

Thanks to our good friends over at FUT Watch we know FIFA 22 could be in store for the arrival of teams from a variety of smaller leagues. What’s been leaked so far is listed below:

England Division Five

Liga Cyprus

Magyar Liga

Polish 5th level

FIFA 22 New Stadiums

One thing we don’t have any solid info yet are the new stadiums coming to FIFA 22. But we’ll be sure to update this article as soon as more information is available.

For more info on FIFA 22 check out our official hub for all the leaks on the upcoming game