 FIFA 22 new leagues, teams & stadiums list - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

FIFA 22 new leagues, teams & stadiums list

Published: 30/Jun/2021 2:24

by Bill Cooney

Share

FIFA 22

EA Sports are adding all sorts of new leagues, teams and stadiums to FIFA 22, so we’ve put together a list of all the rumors and confirmed new content ahead of the game’s release later on this year.

There’s been no official word just yet from EA Sports on what new content we’ll be seeing in FIFA 22 when it comes out, but that hasn’t stopped players from searching high and low for the latest info.

Lucky for us, leakers and data miners are hard at work digging into the game’s code for clues, and could give us some hints to what’s headed our way before EA breaks the news.

Advertisement

Since it’s too early to tell what will be arriving for sure, we’ll run through the leagues, team and stadium rumored to be included in the title here. There are some very interesting names floating around already, and we’re sure to get more info as 2021 rolls along.

New teams in FIFA 22

Liverpool supporters cheering in next-generation FIFA 21 stadium.
EA SPORTS
A good number of smaller clubs from around the world could be getting added to FIFA 22.

On June 29 FUT Watch (part of the Dexerto network) tweeted out a list of clubs that had apparently been added to FIFA 21, but most likely in anticipation of FIFA 22.

It’s a seemingly random, scattershot of teams, some of which are even defunct or no longer operational — though some are speculating they could have something to do with the new ICON players, we still don’t know for sure.

Advertisement

Below is a list of all the teams:

  • Go Ahead Eagles
  • Apoel FC
  • G.D. Estoril Praia
  • Altay SK
  • Adana Demirspor
  • FC U Craiova 1948
  • FC Viktoria 1889 Berlin
  • Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio
  • Iperzola
  • FC Presnya Moscow
  • CIS national football team
  • ATK Football Club
  • Concordia Knurow
  • Real Tamale United
  • AS Dragons FC de l’Ouémé
  • RC Paris
  • B. Dortmund II
  • SC Freiburg II
  • Sutton United
  • Radomiak Radom
  • SC Toulon
  • FC Vizela
  • FC Mulhouse
  • Giresunspor
  • Hangzhou Greentown
  • Varese
  • Viareggio
  • GKS Tychy
  • Termalica
  • Arouca
  • Quevilly Rouen
  • Al Tai
  • Tampa Bay Rowdies
  • RFC Seraing
  • Itagui Leones FC
  • CS Mioveni
  • Viborg FF
  • Austria Klagenfurt
  • Ferencvarosi TC
  • Wrexham AFC
  • N.E.C.
  • Union SG
  • Hajduk Split
  • FC Rapid 1923
  • Grasshopper Club

New leagues in FIFA 22

Dortmund
EA SPORTS
According to rumors FIFA 22 could be adding a slew of lower tier leagues from all sorts of countries.

Thanks to our good friends over at FUT Watch we know FIFA 22 could be in store for the arrival of teams from a variety of smaller leagues. What’s been leaked so far is listed below:

  • England Division Five
  • Liga Cyprus
  • Magyar Liga
  • Polish 5th level

FIFA 22 New Stadiums

FIFA 21 next-gen
EA SPORTS
We can’t wait to see what FIFA 22 does with some of football’s most famous pitches, and a few lesser-known ones as well.

One thing we don’t have any solid info yet are the new stadiums coming to FIFA 22. But we’ll be sure to update this article as soon as more information is available.

For more info on FIFA 22 check out our official hub for all the leaks on the upcoming game, and follow along with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for the latest updates as they happen.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement