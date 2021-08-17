Viral FIFA 22 TikTok leaks top FUT player ratings: Messi, Mbappe, more

FIFA 22 players will be thrilled to know that Ultimate Team player ratings, including those for Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and other gun players, have surfaced on TikTok.

In the lead-up to the latest FIFA title and its first Ultimate Team season, EA SPORTS typically announces the top 100 players in the mode based on their overall ratings. However, it doesn’t always go according to plan – especially when leakers find them first.

A leaker named Mavzfut has been hard at work digging through the data and unraveling the player ratings ahead of time, and he’s posted everything he’s found on TikTok. Let’s take a look at everything he’s found so far.

Advertisement

Leaked FUT player ratings

So far, Mavzfut has discovered the ratings of 32-players, including ones from PSG, Liverpool, Manchester United, and more.

Read More: FIFA 22 players already noticing big changes to FUT Heroes

He’ll almost certainly be adding more to this list as well, so keep your eyes peeled on the list as we’ll keep it updated.

Lionel Messi – 93

Cristiano Ronaldo – 93

Robert Lewandowski – 93

Kevin de Bruyne – 92

Kylian Mbappe – 92

Jan Oblak – 91

Marc-Andre ter Stegen – 90

Mohamed Salah – 90

Neymar Jr. – 90

Karim Benzema – 90

Virgil Van Dijk – 90

Bruno Fernandes – 89

Manuel Neuer – 89

Son Heung-min – 89

Thibaut Courtois – 89

Alisson Becker – 88

Sergio Ramos – 88

Jadon Sancho – 88

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 87

Paul Pogba – 87

Raphael Varane – 86

Marcus Rashford – 86

David De Gea – 85

Edinson Cavani – 85

Joao Cancelo – 85

Kyle Walker – 85

Luke Shaw – 85

Harry Maguire – 84

Achraf Hakimi – 84

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 84

Ferland Mendy – 84

Scott McTominay – 82

That’s everything he’s leaked so far. However, if you’re interested in more player ratings, keep an eye on our FIFA 22 Ones to Watch predictions. It also includes cards that have already been confirmed, like David Alaba.

FIFA 22’s closed beta is around the corner, with the official release happening soon after on September 27, 2021.

Advertisement

Read More: FIFA 22 Ultimate Team reveal trailer

As always, you can find everything you need to know about the game right here on Dexerto. We’ve got everything from news to guides and more.