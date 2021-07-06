Best FIFA 22 young players to sign on Career Mode

In FIFA 22 Career Mode, having good youth prospects is just as important as having star players, but it’s hard to know which ones are worth picking up. Here’s a list of some of the best wonderkids we’ve found.

FIFA Ultimate Team is all the rage these days. However, Career Mode has always been the heart and soul of every FIFA title, and it isn’t any different in FIFA 22. There’s nothing quite like the feeling of taking an unsuccessful club from rags to riches or leading a successful one to even more silverware.

But like anything in the football world, there’s an optimal way to do it, and one of the most important things you can do is develop young talent and turn a bunch of wonderkids into the next set of superstar players.

Advertisement

The problem is, with so many young players in the market, it’s hard to know which ones are worth your time. So, to make things easier for you, we’ve put together a list of some of the best ones money can buy. We made sure to include a good range of positions and prices, too.

Best wonderkids in FIFA 22

When looking for young talent to build your team, the most important thing to remember is to figure out what’s missing and what gaps need to be filled. If you’re top-heavy in attack, you’ll falter in defense and vice-versa. A balance in all areas of the pitch is the key to consistency and success.

Advertisement

Best young goalkeepers and defenders

If your team scores, you might win. But if nobody ever scores against you, you’ll never lose. That’s how the old saying goes, and it rings true in FIFA 22. For that reason, developing a strong backline is a must-do and the perfect place to start.

The general rule of thumb is that you want to fill the center-back position with tall and strong players. Not only will that help them out muscle attackers, but it means they’ll be able to contest crosses much easier, too.

However, the same cannot be said for your fullbacks. It’s a different role with different requirements, and that means pace and other qualities that help with counter-attacking are paramount.

Advertisement

Of course, goalkeepers are the team’s cornerstone, and it’s important to have an amazing one in any squad. Luckily for you, we’ve compiled a list of the best youth prospects available in all these positions. Let’s take a look at who they are and what their stats look like.

Name Age Club Position OVR POT Price Maarten Vandevoordt 19 KRC Genk GK 68 86 £800k Luca Netz 18 Hertha BSC LB 63 85 £375k Jarrad Branthwaite 19 Everton CB 63 85 £375k Wesley Fofana 19 Leicester City CB 78 86 £25.5m Illan Meslier 20 Leeds United GK 75 86 £9.5m Alphonso Davies 20 FC Bayern Munchen LB 81 89 £47.5m Sergino Dest 20 Barcelona RB 75 86 £9m

Best young midfielders

The midfield is the most versatile section of the pitch. It largely depends on the formation and shape of your team. Naturally, that means the kind of players you’ll need depends on what formation and strategy you’re going for.

Some midfielders are excellent all-rounders, while others are better at attacking or defending. They’re generally organized into CAM, CM, LM, RM, and CDM, depending on their strengths and weaknesses. Either way, no matter what you’re looking for, our list will have someone that fits the bill.

Advertisement

Name Age Club Position OVR POT Price Jude Bellingham 17 Borussia Dortmund CM 76 88 £15.5m Xavi Simons 17 PSG CM 65 84 £1.6m Jamal Musiala 17 Bayern Munich CAM 74 87 £8.5m Ryan Gravenberch 18 Ajax CM 77 89 £22m Eduardo Camavinga 18 Stade Rennais CM 78 89 £26 Pedri 18 FC Barcelona LM 73 89 £2.7m Takefusa Kubo 20 Villarreal CF RM 75 89 £12m

Best young strikers and wingers

Last but not least, picking strikers and wingers is typically the most thrilling part of building a team in Career Mode. People love weaving through the opposition with pacey wingers, and scoring a bullet with a sharpshooting striker is the cherry on top.

However, it’s important to pick players that have the right skills for the job. For example, wingers generally need to be pacey, good at dribbling and cross the ball well. Strikers, on the other hand, need to be agile, strong, and clinical.

Attacking players tend to be more expensive than others due to all the hype around them. Fortunately, we’ve included a good range of young strikers and wingers at prices ranging from £1.3m to £34m, depending on your budget.

Advertisement

Name Age Club Position OVR POT Price Ansu Fati 18 Barcelona LW 76 90 £15m Fabio Silva 18 Wolverhampton Wanderers ST 69 85 £1.3m Myron Boadu 19 AZ Alkmaar ST 76 86 £14.5m Christos Tzolis 19 PAOK FC LW 69 87 £1.3m Rodrygo 19 Real Madrid RW 79 88 £34m Charles De Ketelaere 20 Club Brugge LW 73 85 £6.5m Gonzalo Plata 20 Sporting CP RW 74 86 £9m

And that just about sums up our list of the best young players in FIFA 22 career mode. Hopefully, some of our suggestions will help you find exactly what you need to round off your team.

We’ll keep this list updated with any new players that pop up and keep the prices and ratings in check.