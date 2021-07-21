Best full-backs to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Full-backs are responsible for creating chances for attackers as well as defending against fast-paced wingers, so it’s key you pick a top-tier player for the position in FIFA 22.
Setting up a defense in Ultimate Team is a difficult task, as it’s hard to know which players are worth buying and work well together. This is especially true just after the release of a new FIFA title, as the prices of players are constantly going up and down.
With FIFA 22 on the horizon and set to arrive in October, it’s key you familiarize yourself with the top players in each position.
Once you picked up a strong set of center-backs, it’s time to move onto your full-backs. These players need a combination of pace, crossing ability, passing, and of course, defensive capabilities.
So, to make sure you choose the correct player, we’ve showcased our predictions for the fastest and best meta full-backs that we think will take over EA’s upcoming title.
Contents
Best meta full-backs in FIFA 22
When picking a full-back for your team, you need players that are capable of defending against dangerous attacks, as well as creating opportunities for your forwards.
To help you find these kinds of players, we’ve put together two prediction lists. One will run down the best meta full-backs and the other will highlight the fastest players in the position.
Keep in mind, each of these lists will be updated regularly following the release of FIFA 22.
Best meta full-backs predictions for FIFA 22
A set of top-tier full-backs are going to cost you a lot of money in Ultimate Team, but they’re a worthy investment if you want to create a dominant starting XI.
Fastest full-backs predictions for FIFA 22
While pace isn’t the only stat a full-back needs, it’s an important attribute if you want to attack from the back and push your wing-backs forward.
Unlike the list above, not all of these players are top-tier, but they will bring a lot of speed to your squad.
|Player Name
|Position
|Club
|Aurelio Buta
|RB
|Royal Antwerp FC
|Falaye Sacko
|RB
|V. Guimaraes
|Kyle Walker
|RB
|Manchester City
|DeAndre Yedlin
|RB
|Galatasaray
|Nelson Samedo
|RB
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Youcef Atal
|RB
|OGC Nice
|Joakim Maehle
|RB
|KRC Genk
|Alphonso Davies
|LB
|Bayern Munich
|Theo Hernandez
|LB
|AC Milan
|Ferland Mendy
|LB
|Real Madrid
|Johan Mojica
|LB
|Elche CF
|Ridgeciano Haps
|LB
|Feyenoord
|Alex Moreno
|LB
|Real Betis
|Hassane Kamara
|LB
|OGC Nice
So, there you have it, that’s our predictions for the best and fastest full-backs to pick up in Ultimate Team when FIFA 22 releases.
Don’t forget to check out our pre-order guide if you’re unsure what perks each edition of the game offers.
