Best full-backs to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Full-backs are responsible for creating chances for attackers as well as defending against fast-paced wingers, so it’s key you pick a top-tier player for the position in FIFA 22.

Setting up a defense in Ultimate Team is a difficult task, as it’s hard to know which players are worth buying and work well together. This is especially true just after the release of a new FIFA title, as the prices of players are constantly going up and down.

With FIFA 22 on the horizon and set to arrive in October, it’s key you familiarize yourself with the top players in each position.

Once you picked up a strong set of center-backs, it’s time to move onto your full-backs. These players need a combination of pace, crossing ability, passing, and of course, defensive capabilities.

So, to make sure you choose the correct player, we’ve showcased our predictions for the fastest and best meta full-backs that we think will take over EA’s upcoming title.

Best meta full-backs in FIFA 22

When picking a full-back for your team, you need players that are capable of defending against dangerous attacks, as well as creating opportunities for your forwards.

Read More: Best goalkeepers to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

To help you find these kinds of players, we’ve put together two prediction lists. One will run down the best meta full-backs and the other will highlight the fastest players in the position.

Keep in mind, each of these lists will be updated regularly following the release of FIFA 22.

Best meta full-backs predictions for FIFA 22

A set of top-tier full-backs are going to cost you a lot of money in Ultimate Team, but they’re a worthy investment if you want to create a dominant starting XI.

Player Name Position Club Trent Alexander-Arnold RB Liverpool Daniel Carvajal RB Real Madrid Ricardo Pereira RB Leicester City Kyle Walker RB Manchester City Joao Cancelo RB Manchester City Jesus Navas RB Sevilla FC Azpilicueta RB Chelsea Jordi Alba LB Barcelona Alex Sandro LB Juventus Andrew Robertson LB Liverpool Alejandro Grimaldo LB Benfica Nicolas Tagliafico LB Ajax Alex Telles LB Manchester United Alphonso Davies LB Bayern Munich

Fastest full-backs predictions for FIFA 22

While pace isn’t the only stat a full-back needs, it’s an important attribute if you want to attack from the back and push your wing-backs forward.

Unlike the list above, not all of these players are top-tier, but they will bring a lot of speed to your squad.

Player Name Position Club Aurelio Buta RB Royal Antwerp FC Falaye Sacko RB V. Guimaraes Kyle Walker RB Manchester City DeAndre Yedlin RB Galatasaray Nelson Samedo RB Wolverhampton Wanderers Youcef Atal RB OGC Nice Joakim Maehle RB KRC Genk Alphonso Davies LB Bayern Munich Theo Hernandez LB AC Milan Ferland Mendy LB Real Madrid Johan Mojica LB Elche CF Ridgeciano Haps LB Feyenoord Alex Moreno LB Real Betis Hassane Kamara LB OGC Nice

So, there you have it, that’s our predictions for the best and fastest full-backs to pick up in Ultimate Team when FIFA 22 releases.

Don’t forget to check out our pre-order guide if you’re unsure what perks each edition of the game offers.

