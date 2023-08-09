EA FC 24 Ones to Watch: Predictions, Ultimate Team cards & more

We’re getting closer and closer to EA SPORTS FC finally launching and ushering in a new era for Ultimate Team. So, with that in mind, here’s everything we know about the Ones to Watch promo including some OTW predictions.

When FIFA Ultimate Team first started out, there weren’t as many promos as we had today. Team of the Week and Team of the Season were the main ones, but things like FUTMAS, FUTTIES, and Future Stars all took a while to become staples.

Now, with the FIFA cycle coming to an end, it’s giving way to EA SPORTS FC. Despite the name change, nothing else is really changing. Players, clubs, and leagues will all still exist with their real names, and all the modes you love will stick around – including Ultimate Team.

One of the first promos you can expect to see will be Ones to Watch – especially given the game releases a few weeks after the transfer window slams shut. So, here’s what you need to know.

How will Ones to Watch work in EA FC 24?

Ones to Watch – or OTW to others – will work the exact same way as it always has in FIFA. EA will select a group of players who have moved between clubs during the summer window to get OTW cards.

Throughout the season, if that player gets a Team of the Week upgrade, their OTW card will also reflect that and receive a boost.

However, there are no pre-order bonuses for Ones to Watch this year, so you’ll have to find them in packs or through objectives.

Is there any EA FC 24 Ones to Watch card art?

Speaking of their cards, we’ve already seen leakers and designers putting out different designs for next years cards.

None of these are official yet, despite how eye-catching they look.

EA Sports FC 24 Ones to Watch Predictions

In terms of predictions for Ones to Watch, it would be easy to highlight every transfer that has happened this window and say they’re a shoo-in. Though, that’s unlikely to be the case.

The money-spinning moves for Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Josko Gvardiol, and Christopher Nkunku should all feature in OTW, but they’ll come alongside some previous Ultimate Team favorites too.

Luis Openda, who was a massively used card in FUT 23 has moved to RB Leipzig for €43 million, we expect him to make it. Similarly, Kim Min-jae’s move to Bayern Munich should get the Korean defender an early upgrade.

Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid

Declan Rice – Arsenal

Dominik Szoboszlai – Liverpool

Benjamin Sesko – RB Leipzig

Kim Min-jae – Bayern Munich

Luis Openda – RB Leipzig

Andre Onana – Manchester United

Christopher Nkunku – Chelsea

Riyad Mahrez – Al Ahli

Lucas Hernández – PSG

Xavi Simons – RB Leipzig

Ruben Neves – Al Hilal

Lee Kang-in – PSG

Sandro Tonali – Newcastle

Felix Nmecha – Borussia Dortmund

Carlos Borges – Ajax

Victor Boniface – Bayer Leverkusen

Andy Diouf – RC Lens

Noa Lang – PSV

Jurrien Timber – Arsenal

El Bilal Touré – Atalanta

Tijjani Reijnders – AC Milan

Rasmus Hojlund – Manchester United

Josko Gvardiol – Manchester City

None of these players are confirmed for the OTW promo and these are solely our predictions based on how the promo has operated in previous seasons.

How EA decides to tackle the exodus of players to Saudi Arabia remains to be seen, but it would be remiss of us to not mention at least some of the players who have moved over there recently.

Additionally, we don’t believe Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami will be rewarded with an OTW. Messi will, naturally, be highly-rated anyway and it doesn’t make sense for him to receive a One to Watch card. Sure, EA could turn things on its head and give him one, but we’re saying it’s rather unlikely.

Once things start to change and we get some confirmed names, we’ll update this list with any ratings that EA dish out. So, be sure to check back for more over the next few weeks!

