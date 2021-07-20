Best center-backs to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Center-backs are the pillars of an effective and solid starting XI, so it’s key you’re aware of the top-tier players in the position ahead of the launch of FIFA 22.

Building a squad from the ground up after the release of a new FIFA game is not an easy task, especially when there are a limited amount of players on the market.

That’s why it’s key you’re aware of the top-tier players for each position in FIFA 22’s FUT mode. This will keep you a step ahead of the competition and you’ll be able to create a well-rounded and dominant team.

Of course, no squad is complete without a set of reliable and strong center-backs to thwart any dangerous attacks from an opposition.

So, ahead of the launch of FIFA 22, we’ve showcased our predictions for the fastest and best meta center-backs that we think will take over EA’s upcoming title.

Contents

Best center-backs in FIFA 22

When picking a center-back for your squad, you’ve got to prioritize strength, tackling, passing, and of course, enough pace when necessary.

Finding this combination of stats on a player can be difficult, but luckily we’ve put together two prediction lists. One will run down the best meta center-backs and the other will highlight the fastest players in the position.

Keep in mind, each of these lists will be updated regularly following the release of FIFA 22.

Best meta center-backs predictions for FIFA 22

These meta center-backs will set you back a lot of cash as they’re guaranteed to form a strong defensive unit.

However, if you’ve got the money to spare, they’re a worthy investment that won’t let you down.

Player Name Club Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Raphael Varane Real Madrid Sergio Ramos Real Madrid Kalidou Koulibaly Napoli Aymeric Laporte Manchester City Pique Barcelona Giorgia Chiellini Juventus Mats Hummels Borussia Dortmund Matthijs de Ligt Juventus Marquinhos PSG Leonardo Bonucci Juventus Clement Lenglet Barcelona Thiago Silva Chelsea

Fastest center backs predictions for FIFA 22

Although most center-backs rely more on strength rather than pace, having some speed in your backline can make a huge difference when defending against top-tier attacking players.

Player Name Club Ike Opara Minnesota United Lukas Klostermann RB Leipzig Raphael Varane Real Madrid Fikayo Tomori Chelsea Kostas Manolas Napoli Georgiy Dzhikiya Spartak Moscow Joe Gomez Liverpool Jose Ignacio Fernandes Iglesias Real Madrid Eder Gabriel Militao Real Madrid David Alaba Bayern Munich Manuel Akanji Borussia Dortmund

So, there you have it, that’s our predictions for the best and fastest center-backs to pick up in Ultimate Team when FIFA 22 releases.

Don’t forget to check out our pre-order guide if you’re unsure what perks each edition of the game offers.