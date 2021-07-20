 FIFA 22 best center-backs & fastest: Van Dijk, Varane, Ramos, Laporte - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

Best center-backs to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Published: 20/Jul/2021 16:47

by Alex Garton
Best Center-backs FIFA 22
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 22

Center-backs are the pillars of an effective and solid starting XI, so it’s key you’re aware of the top-tier players in the position ahead of the launch of FIFA 22.

Building a squad from the ground up after the release of a new FIFA game is not an easy task, especially when there are a limited amount of players on the market.

That’s why it’s key you’re aware of the top-tier players for each position in FIFA 22’s FUT mode. This will keep you a step ahead of the competition and you’ll be able to create a well-rounded and dominant team.

Advertisement

Of course, no squad is complete without a set of reliable and strong center-backs to thwart any dangerous attacks from an opposition.

So, ahead of the launch of FIFA 22, we’ve showcased our predictions for the fastest and best meta center-backs that we think will take over EA’s upcoming title.

Contents

Best center-backs in FIFA 22

When picking a center-back for your squad, you’ve got to prioritize strength, tackling, passing, and of course, enough pace when necessary.

Finding this combination of stats on a player can be difficult, but luckily we’ve put together two prediction lists. One will run down the best meta center-backs and the other will highlight the fastest players in the position.

Advertisement

Keep in mind, each of these lists will be updated regularly following the release of FIFA 22.

Best meta center-backs predictions for FIFA 22

Meta center-backs FIFA 22
EA SPORTS
Meta center-backs are incredibly expensive on the Ultimate Team market.

These meta center-backs will set you back a lot of cash as they’re guaranteed to form a strong defensive unit.

However, if you’ve got the money to spare, they’re a worthy investment that won’t let you down.

Player Name Club
Virgil van Dijk Liverpool
Raphael Varane Real Madrid
Sergio Ramos Real Madrid
Kalidou Koulibaly Napoli
Aymeric Laporte Manchester City
Pique Barcelona
Giorgia Chiellini Juventus
Mats Hummels Borussia Dortmund
Matthijs de Ligt Juventus
Marquinhos PSG
Leonardo Bonucci Juventus
Clement Lenglet Barcelona
Thiago Silva Chelsea

Fastest center backs predictions for FIFA 22

Fastest center backs in FIFA 22
EA SPORTS
Finding fast-paced center-backs can be difficult as there are very few around.

Although most center-backs rely more on strength rather than pace, having some speed in your backline can make a huge difference when defending against top-tier attacking players.

Player Name Club
Ike Opara Minnesota United
Lukas Klostermann RB Leipzig
Raphael Varane Real Madrid
Fikayo Tomori Chelsea
Kostas Manolas Napoli
Georgiy Dzhikiya Spartak Moscow
Joe Gomez Liverpool
Jose Ignacio Fernandes Iglesias Real Madrid
Eder Gabriel Militao Real Madrid
David Alaba Bayern Munich
Manuel Akanji Borussia Dortmund

So, there you have it, that’s our predictions for the best and fastest center-backs to pick up in Ultimate Team when FIFA 22 releases.

Advertisement

Don’t forget to check out our pre-order guide if you’re unsure what perks each edition of the game offers.

Finally, if you’re looking for all the latest FIFA 22 news, leaks, and guides, check out our dedicated home page.
Advertisement
Advertisement