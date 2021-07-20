Best center-backs to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Center-backs are the pillars of an effective and solid starting XI, so it’s key you’re aware of the top-tier players in the position ahead of the launch of FIFA 22.
Building a squad from the ground up after the release of a new FIFA game is not an easy task, especially when there are a limited amount of players on the market.
That’s why it’s key you’re aware of the top-tier players for each position in FIFA 22’s FUT mode. This will keep you a step ahead of the competition and you’ll be able to create a well-rounded and dominant team.
Of course, no squad is complete without a set of reliable and strong center-backs to thwart any dangerous attacks from an opposition.
So, ahead of the launch of FIFA 22, we’ve showcased our predictions for the fastest and best meta center-backs that we think will take over EA’s upcoming title.
Contents
Best center-backs in FIFA 22
When picking a center-back for your squad, you’ve got to prioritize strength, tackling, passing, and of course, enough pace when necessary.
Finding this combination of stats on a player can be difficult, but luckily we’ve put together two prediction lists. One will run down the best meta center-backs and the other will highlight the fastest players in the position.
Keep in mind, each of these lists will be updated regularly following the release of FIFA 22.
Best meta center-backs predictions for FIFA 22
These meta center-backs will set you back a lot of cash as they’re guaranteed to form a strong defensive unit.
However, if you’ve got the money to spare, they’re a worthy investment that won’t let you down.
Fastest center backs predictions for FIFA 22
Although most center-backs rely more on strength rather than pace, having some speed in your backline can make a huge difference when defending against top-tier attacking players.
|Player Name
|Club
|Ike Opara
|Minnesota United
|Lukas Klostermann
|RB Leipzig
|Raphael Varane
|Real Madrid
|Fikayo Tomori
|Chelsea
|Kostas Manolas
|Napoli
|Georgiy Dzhikiya
|Spartak Moscow
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|Jose Ignacio Fernandes Iglesias
|Real Madrid
|Eder Gabriel Militao
|Real Madrid
|David Alaba
|Bayern Munich
|Manuel Akanji
|Borussia Dortmund
So, there you have it, that’s our predictions for the best and fastest center-backs to pick up in Ultimate Team when FIFA 22 releases.
Don’t forget to check out our pre-order guide if you’re unsure what perks each edition of the game offers.