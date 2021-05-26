FIFA 22 pre-order guide: How to get 20% discount - Dexerto

EA SPORTS are working towards the FIFA 22 release date and as players are wondering where to pre-order the next game, they should also be aware of a 20% discount anybody can take advantage of.

Throughout 2021, the game developers will be drip-feeding new details on Ultimate Team, Career Mode, VOLTA Football, Pro Clubs, and others aspects.

The first biggest drop of news will come in the form of an EA Play press conference in July – a month later than usual. There is also a chance that the Summer Game Fest will also include a first-look at FIFA 22, which starts on June 10, and EA will be taking part.

Hype is through the roof for those gaming events, with so many having been canceled in the last 12 months, and naturally, interest will start to grow in pre-orders. For those looking to pencil themselves in for a copy of the new game, we have a few quick tips.

How to pre-order FIFA 22

FIFA 22 pre-orders will be made available around July-August 2021, on Amazon, and via Xbox and PlayStation stores.

Once those are ready to be placed, we will update this article. However, there is nowhere you can place a pre-order just yet as the title has not been revealed.

FIFA 22 discounts

Just like you could in FIFA 21, there is an easy method to get another discount:

Load up FIFA 21 on Xbox, PlayStation, or PC. Scroll through the main menu and head over to the right side of the screen. Select ‘Pre-order FIFA 22’. Access the online store page for FIFA 22. Place your pre-order with the discount.

This will appear in FIFA 21, as it does routinely, once pre-orders open up and will grant you 10% off the new game.

Once you have completed this step, make sure you take advantage of the benefits of your EA Play early access subscription. This also grants a further 10% discount, meaning you can get a total of 20% off the retail price.

FIFA 22 version prices (TBC)

EA SPORTS have released FIFA games in three versions for a number of years now, and those are as follows:

Standard Edition £59.99 / $59.99 (TBC) Champions Edition £79.99 / $79.99 (TBC) Ultimate Edition £89.99 / $99.99 (TBC)

These prices are not yet confirmed, but more an assumption based on previous releases. Once we have more information confirmed, we’ll be sure to update this page.